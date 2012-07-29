Olympics-Rowing-Novice rower wins hearts of Eton crowd

| DORNEY, England, July 29
DORNEY, England, July 29 Niger's Hamadou Djibo
Issaka, a rower of just three months, was given a rapturous
reception normally reserved for gold medallists after struggling
to the finish line in the men's single sculls on Sunday.
Drawing comparisons to swimmer Eric "the eel" Moussambani
who crawled to fame at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Djibo Issaka
eventually crossed the line a full minute and 39 seconds after
Lithuanian winner Mindaugas Griskonis. His time was 8 minutes
39.66 seconds.
"You can do it," yelled the announcer at the course on
Dorney Lake to the west of London as Djibo Issaka approached the
finish while the crowd of 20,000 in the grandstands stood, waved
flags and roared him on.
The 35-year-old from landlocked Niger in West Africa had
received a wild card to the Olympics, allocated to ensure all
204 National Olympic Committees can take part even if no
athletes have qualified. Niger has sent six athletes to London.
On Saturday he came last in his heat with a time of 8:25:56
- more than a minute slower than the penultimate sculler from El
Salvador - but rowing gives everyone a second chance to
progress, or repechage, and he returned on Sunday but added 14
second to his time.
Grimacing with pain, Djibo Issaka summoned one final push
before slumping over his oars and gasping for breath.
"I have only been rowing for three months," Djibo Issaka,
wearing green, white and orange lycra, told reporters at the
venue which is set in a 450-acre parkland built by Eton College,
one of Britain's most famous schools which has educated a string
of British prime ministers.
He said he started out as a swimmer but switched to rowing
this year and spent two weeks training in Egypt, two months in
Tunisia, as his coach is Tunisian, and a week in Belgium.
Djibo Issaka was confident that his performance at London
could mark the start of a new era for rowing in Niger.
NEW ERA
"There are many people who want to start rowing because I
have come to the Olympic Games," he said. "We will start when I
get back. We just have to wait for the boats to arrive."
Djibo Issaka was being compared to one of the Olympic's most
famous underdogs, swimmer Eric "the eel" Moussambani from
Equatorial Guinea, who became a world sensation at Sydney.
Having trained for only eight months in a 20 metre-hotel
pool, Moussambani swam his heat on his own after the other two
competitors were disqualified for false starts and he flagged
near the end, appearing to almost sink near the finish.
Roared on by the 17,000-strong crowd, his time of 1:52.72,
was the slowest seen at an Olympics and more than a minute
behind the world record but he received a standing ovation and
instant fame.
Another underdog, ski jumper Eddie "the Eagle" Edwards,
soared to fame at the 1988 Calgary Winter Games when the
near-sighted British plasterer with thick glasses flung himself
off the ski jump with arms flailing.
Edwards finished last but won the hearts and imagination of
the sporting world for his spirit and determination.
His performance also caught the attention of the
International Olympic Committee (IOC), which later tightened
qualification standards ruling out the chance of ever seeing the
likes of an Eddie on an Olympic ski jumping hill ever again.
Martin Polley, senior lecturer in sport at Southampton
University, said it was unique to find such underdogs competing
among the world's athletic elite.
"Other world tournaments have stricter qualification
criteria but the Olympics is about encouraging all countries to
have a go and to take part," Polley told Reuters.
Not everyone agrees. Britain's five-times Olympic gold
medallist Steve Redgrave has repeatedly spoken out against the
approach by rowing's governing body to use the Games to try and
encourage new countries to take up the sport.
He told Reuters in the past that the sight of a rower being
"hammered" by over a minute was not a very practical way to
encourage participation.
