WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Rowing-U.S. women storm to flagship gold

* U.S. see off Canada to win women's eight final
* South Africa grab first Olympic rowing gold
* New Zealand triumph in men's double sculls
By Kate Holton and Paul Majendie
DORNEY, England, Aug 2 The United States powered
to gold in the flagship women's Olympic eight on Thursday after
fighting off fierce rivals Canada to maintain their stunning
six-year winning streak and cap a thrilling day of racing on
Dorney Lake.
The dominance of the U.S. women contrasted with the other
two Olympic finals of the day, when New Zealand sprinted through
the field to grab gold on the line in the men's double sculls
while South Africa snatched victory in a thrilling men's
lightweight four final.
In the eight, the American crew took a half a length lead
over Canada and the Netherlands in the early stages before
holding on as their neighbours came back at them before 25,000
roaring fans packed into the course to the west of London.
"This was awesome, at the end I don't think I could have
pulled one more stroke," Caroline Lind told reporters on the
side of the lake. "We got the gold and that is what mattered."
New Zealand's Nathan Cohen and Joseph Sullivan, the double
sculls world champions, had been sitting in fifth place for most
of their race before they upped their rate and surged through a
tiring field in an electrifying final 300 metres.
Italy's Alessio Sartori and Romano Battisti took silver and
the experienced Slovenian crew of Luka Spik and Iztok Cop
grabbed bronze after fading in the second half of the race. The
Slovenians have now completed the set after winning silver in
Athens and gold in Sydney.
THRILLING FINISH
But the best race of the day went to the South Africans who
claimed victory by a couple of feet - a quarter of a second -
with a breathtaking late burst to win a four-way sprint for the
line in the men's lightweight four final.
It was South Africa's first Olympic rowing gold.
The victory, over Britain in silver and Denmark in third,
prevented the host nation from scooping its third Olympic gold
of the Games and denied brothers Peter and Richard Chambers from
Northern Ireland the title.
The four of James Thompson, Matthew Brittain, John Smith and
Sizwe Ndlovu, collapsed over their oars as they went across the
line and looked to the big screens to see whether they had won.
The British boat later rowed past the packed stands to wave
at fans and thank them for their support.
Ten minutes later a jubilant American women's eight crew
stepped on to the podium to accept their medals and pose for
cameras. They had earlier punched the air and splashed the water
as they crossed the line.
The Americans had entered the Olympic regatta as hot
favourites after winning the 2008 Games in Beijing and the last
five consecutive world championships.
However, they were given an early warning of how difficult
it would be to retain their title when they raced Canada in a
world cup in Lucerne this year, winning by only 0.03 seconds.
Canada also posted the faster time in the heats earlier this
week in their bid to win a first women's eight Olympic gold
since they last won the title in Barcelona. They had to settle
for silver and the Netherlands took bronze.
(Editing by Matt Falloon)