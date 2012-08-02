WRAPUP 2-Olympics-Rowing-U.S. women storm to flagship gold

* U.S. see off Canada to win women's eight final
* South Africa grab first Olympic rowing gold
* New Zealand triumph in men's double sculls
By Kate Holton and Paul Majendie
DORNEY, England, Aug 2 The United States powered
to gold in the flagship women's Olympic eight on Thursday after
fighting off fierce rivals Canada to maintain their stunning
six-year winning streak and cap a thrilling day of racing on
Dorney Lake.
The dominance of the U.S. women contrasted with the other
two Olympic finals of the day, when New Zealand sprinted through
the field to grab gold on the line in the men's double sculls
while South Africa snatched victory in a thrilling men's
lightweight four final.
The surprise win for the South African boat gave the nation
its first Olympic rowing gold medal and prompted the head of the
country's Olympic team to urge the stroke of the crew, Sizwe
Ndlovu, to go home and inspire a generation of black people to
take up the sport.
"He will be received as a prince or a king," Patience
Shikwambana said of the only black rower in the crew, after
Ndlovu clambered down the boat to celebrate with his team mates
following the three-boat sprint for the line.
The American women's crew are also likely to receive a
heroes welcome following their emphatic win on the course to the
west of London which confirmed their dominance of the event.
Having taken a half a length lead over Canada and the
Netherlands in the early stages they had to hold on as their
neighbours came back at them before 25,000 roaring fans packed
into the course to the west of London.
"This was awesome, at the end I don't think I could have
pulled one more stroke," Caroline Lind told reporters on the
side of the lake after they had earlier punched the air and
splashed the water as they crossed the line. "We got the gold
and that is what mattered."
The Americans had entered the Olympic regatta as hot
favourites after winning the 2008 Games in Beijing and the last
five world championships.
However, they were given an early warning of how difficult
it would be to retain their title when they raced Canada in a
world cup in Lucerne this year, winning by only 0.03 seconds.
Canada also posted the faster time in the heats earlier this
week in their bid to win a first women's eight Olympic gold
since they last won the title in Barcelona. They had to settle
for silver and the Netherlands took bronze.
THRILLING FINISH
But the most exciting race of the day went to the South
Africans who claimed victory by a couple of feet - a quarter of
a second - with a breathtaking late burst to win a four-way
sprint for the line in the men's lightweight four final.
The victory, over Britain in silver and Denmark in third,
prevented the host nation from scooping its third Olympic gold
of the Games and denied brothers Peter and Richard Chambers from
Northern Ireland the title.
The four of James Thompson, Matthew Brittain, John Smith and
Ndlovu, collapsed over their oars as they went across the line
and looked to the big screens to see whether they had won.
The British boat later rowed past the packed stands to wave
at fans and thank them for their support.
"There were 25,000 people out there, supporting four midgets
in a boat," Richard Chambers told a press conference. "It just
proves that small guys can get in a boat and win an Olympic
medal if you've got enough drive and determination."
The British crew had earlier suggested they should have been
put in a different lane because a strong cross wind favoured
those crews in lanes five and six which enjoyed flatter water.
They then appeared to retract that in their later press
conference. South Africa were in lane five.
The head of the body overseeing international rowing, Matt
Smith, said they had discussed re-allocating lanes but decided
not to when the wind died down.
"I wouldn't say it was perfectly fair," he said. "(But)
there is no sound basis to say it was blatantly unfair."
New Zealand's Nathan Cohen and Joseph Sullivan, the double
sculls world champions, also showed that you do not need to be
the tallest rowers in the race to win gold when they sprinted
through on the line to win gold.
The popular Kiwi double had been sitting in fifth place for
most of their race before they upped their rate and surged
through a tiring field in an electrifying final 300 metres.
Italy's Alessio Sartori and Romano Battisti took silver and
the experienced Slovenian crew of Luka Spik and Iztok Cop
grabbed bronze after fading in the second half of the race. The
Slovenians have now completed the set after winning silver in
Athens and gold in Sydney.
"It was painful but so, so good," Sullivan said, after
earlier climbing out of his boat to lie flat out on the pontoon.
"He just said to go so I went."
The win for New Zealand is likely to be the first of several
for the country, with the single sculler Mahe Drysdale and the
men's pair racing in finals on Friday.
