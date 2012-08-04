Olympics-Rowing-Britain takes two golds in 20 minutes

(Combines to adds quotes, women's double)
By Kate Holton and Toby Davis
DORNEY, England Aug 4 Britain won two Olympic
golds in 20 minutes on Dorney Lake on Saturday as the men's four
beat their fierce rivals Australia in the race of the regatta
and the women's lightweight double took the medal in front of
30,000 screaming fans.
Confirming their position as the strongest rowing nation in
the world, Britain powered off the start in their men's four
final which had been dubbed an "Ashes" clash on a par with the
cricketing rivalry between the two countries.
The commanding performance followed days of tough talking
from the Australian boat and gave Britain a fourth consecutive
win in the men's four and took the host nation's medal tally on
the course to seven, making it the most successful Olympic
regatta for the country in modern rowing.
The win by just over a second also denied Drew Ginn the
chance to become the first Australian to win gold in four
Olympic Games.
Twenty minutes later the tally went to eight medals with
four golds, one silver and three bronzes as Katherine Copeland
and Sophie Hosking rowed through the favourites to win by a
length.
The duo were in utter disbelief and looked up at the big
screen to confirm their win after they crossed the line before
hugging each other and standing up in the boat to accept the
applause.
Ginn had used the build up to the Games to try to heap the
pressure on the British men's boat, saying they would be scared
of racing against the Australians.
Instead, the British boat surprised the fast-starting
Australians by matching them from the off and then pulling out a
slight lead by the 250 metre mark.
They then held on to that lead with a display of powerful
rowing which allowed them to respond to anything the Australians
could throw at them.
As the two crews went over the line the British threw their
arms in the air before collapsing in to their boat and blowing
kisses to the crowds and pumping their fists.
The Australians in contrast fell back into their boat and
held their heads in their hands. The two crews then
congratulated each other on the side of the lake minutes after
the race.
"We'd been under a lot of pressure to carry on the coxless
four tradition and we've done it, this is wonderful," Britain's
Alex Gregory told the BBC.
"My son will be able to take the medal into school and say
my dad's an Olympic champion."
For the third day out of four the sound of the British
national anthem then echoed across the lake as British rowing
fans belted out the anthem in support of their rowers.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Alison Williams; For all
the latest Olympic news go to here)