REVIEW-Olympics-Rowing-Britain dominate on Dorney Lake

DORNEY, England Aug 12 Of all the images from
the Olympic rowing regatta, the ones that may last the longest
come from those athletes desperately trying to come to terms
with their sense of loss at winning silver.
Australia's three-times Olympic champion Drew Ginn cried
while clutching a photo wrapped in plastic of his two children.
The British men's lightweight double appeared broken when
interviewed on television, barely able to speak.
The regatta will be remembered for the dominance of Britain,
the elegance of New Zealand and the fact that following years of
training and millions of pounds of funding, it can all still be
lost in the final strokes of a 2,000 metre race.
"The last time I cried in public was my grandfather dying,"
a devastated Ginn told reporters after taking silver behind the
British men's flagship four. "It's just my kids and wife are
here."
Like so many other crews on the stunning man-made course of
Dorney Lake, Ginn's four failed to beat the British.
The win in the best race of the regatta meant Britain has
now won that event for the fourth consecutive time, but the host
nation's other medals signalled that it has moved on to a new
level.
Having never previously won Olympic gold in a women's event,
it took three on Dorney Lake, including its first lightweight
title in the double of Katherine Copeland and Sophie Hosking.
The sight of the 21- and 26-year-olds looking on in
disbelief as they crossed the line is also likely to linger for
those nations wondering how to get ahead: two athletes who only
came together late in the season through a system that now
churns out gold medal winners at will.
Part of the inspiration for the young duo, they said, was
the story of the popular Katherine Grainger, who finally took an
Olympic gold at the fourth time of trying in emotional scenes
with her partner Anna Watkins.
In total the British squad took four gold medals, two
silvers and three bronzes at the Games - nine medals from 14
events - with both silvers just a fraction of a second away from
being gold.
The only other country to come close to Britain's dominance
was New Zealand which won three golds and two bronze medals in
some of the most elegant displays of rowing - from the single
scull of Mahe Drysdale to the men's pair of Eric Murray and
Hamish Bond, who cruised unchallenged to the title.
With the loss in the men's four, Australia had to settle for
three silvers and two bronze medals, victims of their earlier
success under an international rowing system that has now been
copied around the world.
"I never thought my sport would have so much money that
there would be so much professionalism like we have now," said
Matt Smith, executive director of the international rowing body
FISA.
"And a few teams of the Kiwis, the Aussies and the British
have managed to take full advantage of this. You see that in the
results."
Likely to be looking closely at the success of rowing are
the major international canoe federations such as Germany,
Hungary, Russia and Ukraine, which took the medals in a sport
that rarely shines outside the four-year Olympic cycle.
Hungary edged Germany to top the canoe medals table in front
of packed stands, while the loudest cheers rang out on the last
day of racing when the sport introduced the shorter 200 metre
discipline in a bid to up the excitement levels.
France topped the medals table in the canoe slalom with two
golds, ahead of Britain with one gold and one silver.
