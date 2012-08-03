Olympics-Princes "kept in dark" over Queen's 007 film role

LONDON Aug 3 Queen Elizabeth's film debut as a "Bond girl" at the London Olympic opening ceremony was such a success that the British monarch has been asked to perform in the next 007 film, her grandsons joked on Friday.

Prince William and his younger brother Harry said they were as much surprised by their grandmother's appearance alongside Britain's most famous fictional spy James Bond as the tens of millions watching on their televisions and the 60,000 sitting in the stadium.

In one of the most memorable parts of the evening, the Queen, in a pre-recorded clip, was shown being escorted by actor Daniel Craig from Buckingham Palace to a waiting helicopter after uttering the immortal words "Good evening Mr Bond".

They then appeared to jump out of the helicopter before landing in Olympic Park.

"To be honest we were kept completely in the dark about it, that's how big the secret was," William told BBC television.

"I mean Harry got a sniff of a rumour on the night, and we were talking about it, going 'nah' this probably isn't happening.

"But in fact she did such a good performance that she has now been asked to star in the next Bond film, so I'm thrilled for her."

Showing the same understated sense of humour as their grandmother, Harry added: "Both of us were slightly surprised with our grandmother's secret hobby that she had of parachuting, which I think went down unbelievably well.

"You don't expect the Queen to do something like that.

"What she does in her spare time is, you know, that's her spare time.

"But I think unbelievably good sport for her to do that.

"I can't quite believe it when I see those pictures back."

KISS CAM

William, along with his wife Catherine, and brother, have been spotted at a number of events, cheering on Team GB and enthusiastically celebrating their success.

One of those successes involved the princes' cousin Zara Phillips, who won an equestrian eventing silver medal.

It was a highlight of the Games for the pair because of their "personal connection".

"It was absolutely fantastic. I mean emotionally I got completely carried away in the moment," William said.

Praising the success of the team, so early on in the Games, he added: "I had goose bumps on the back of my neck, and I got far too carried away."

Harry said they were "very, very proud" cousins, while William said Zara's mother, the Princess Royal, was a "very proud mum in the audience".

William praised the "unsung stars", such as those in the men's double canoe slalom in which Team GB won a gold and a silver.

Harry described the rowers' success as "staggering".

"The medals keep on coming in, it's great, it's just fun".

They talked about the astonishing "buzz" generated by the home crowd, which is giving British athletes a lift.

William described the atmosphere in the velodrome as "electric" when Team GB, featuring, Chris Hoy, retained their men's Olympic track cycling team sprint title, breaking the world record.

"They also did a 'kiss cam'," William added. "I was absolutely dreading they were going to come and show myself and my wife and that would have been very embarrassing."

(Reporting by Avril Ormsby. Editing by Patrick Johnston)