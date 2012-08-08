Olympics-Rio inclusion helping rugby to grow globally - IRB chief

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 8 The decision to include
seven-a-side rugby in the next Olympics is already helping the
game to grow in some of the world's most important developing
markets, the head of the International Rugby Board said on
Wednesday.
Rugby union and golf will both become Olympic sports in Rio
in 2016. In the case of rugby, it is the quick fix of sevens
rather than the longer, 15-player game that will feature and
there will be events for both men and women.
The prospect of a place in the Olympics was helping rugby to
conquer new frontiers, with the sport now on free-to-air
television in the United States, said IRB Chairman Bernard
Lapasset.
"It is the key that has unlocked the door to participation
in emerging and new rugby markets," Lapasset said.
"Rugby is now in schools in Russia, the host of Rugby World
Cup Sevens in 2013, in China, India, Brazil and Mexico."
The IRB is investing 150 million pounds over four years to
support development in these markets.
Rugby is played mainly in Britain and Ireland, France,
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Argentina is its chief
outpost in Latin America.
The IRB is hoping that rugby will expand in Brazil itself
where soccer has long been the national game.
"We are working in Brazil to ensure that the national men's
and women's sevens teams are competitive ahead of the 2016
Olympic Games qualification," said Lapasset.
Tries are plentiful in seven-a-side rugby because the
players quickly get spread out across a pitch normally tightly
defended by 15 players. Matches are only 14 minutes long, but
the game is fast and physically gruelling.
The IRB will finalise the qualifying format for teams to get
to Rio in 2014 in coordination with the International Olympic
Committee.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury, For all the latest Olympic news go
to here)