Olympics-Russian sports chief accuse Britain of unfair play

MOSCOW Aug 11 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly
Mutko has accused hosts Britain of using political clout to win
medals at the London Olympics.
"The Brits are just as (bad) as (the Chinese) in Beijing,"
Mutko told Russian media on Saturday. "Here in London everyone
wants the British to win. They have a very strong political
support."
Mutko's comments on Saturday came as Russia faced the
prospect of their worst finish on the medal table since they
entered the 1952 Games as the Soviet Union. Since those Helsinki
Games until 2004 the former Soviet Union and then Russia tussled
with the United States to top the medal table.
They have been usurped by a strong showing from local
athletes in London with Britain third on the table with 59
medals, 26 of which are gold. Russia have 19 gold medals and 70
in total with one day remaining.
Mutko had said before the London Games that "it would not be
a national tragedy" if the 436-strong team finished fourth on
the table.
The Russians, however, had high hopes for their strong
boxing team before the Games, but Mutko singled out the sport as
being particularly suspect.
"Three of our boxers had been prevented from reaching the
final," Mutko said, referring to light flyweight David
Ayrapetyan, flyweight Misha Aloian and welterweight Andrei
Zamkovoy, who lost their semi-final bouts.
Aryapetyan lost to Thailand's Kaeo Pongprayoon 13-12, Aloian
lost to Mongolia's Tugstsogt Nyambayar 15-11, while Zamkovoy
lost to Kazakhstan's Serik Sapiyev 18-12.
Mutko added that Britain's boxers may have benefited by a
partisan home crowd swaying the judges.
"(The British) are planning a happy end in boxing tomorrow,"
he said after three British men advanced to Sunday's finals.
He also felt Sofya Ochigava, who lost to Ireland's Katie
Taylor 10-8 in the women's lightweight final on Thursday, should
have won the gold medal.
"She didn't deserve such a score," he said. "You have to be
blind."
Boxing has been the subject of controversy in the past and
at one time was in danger of being thrown out of the Olympics
because of allegation of corruption in the sport.
The competition at the ExCel centre in London's Docklands
has also seen its share of controversies when a Turkmen referee
and an Azerbaijani official were expelled last week, while a
German referee was suspended for five days.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)