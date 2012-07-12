Olympics-Saudi Arabia close to deal for women to compete

BERLIN, July 12 Saudi Arabia is close to agreeing with the International Olympic Committee to send women athletes to London 2012 in what would be their first Games participation, an Olympic source said on Thursday.

"We hope to have it confirmed very soon," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The conservative Muslim kingdom is one of three countries, alongside Brunei and Qatar, never to have sent female athletes to the world's biggest multi-sports event.

Qatar and Brunei confirmed earlier this year that their delegation would include women athletes.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)