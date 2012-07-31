Olympics-Portugal to probe sailor Borges after she 'quits' Games

LISBON, July 31 Portugal cancelled the Olympic accreditation of RS-X race sailor Carolina Borges on Tuesday after she astonished the country's mission head with an email saying that she would not race.

"I received an email this morning from the athlete telling me that she would not participate in the championship for personal and medical motives... It was a great astonishment," Portugal mission head Mario Santos told journalists.

Brazilian-born Borges, 33, represented Brazil at the Athens Olympics in 2004 but later joined Portugal's squad. She was scheduled to begin competing in Weymouth on Tuesday.

Santos said he tried to contact Borges and her family by phone repeatedly, but failed to reach them.

"Given such an attitude and despite the reasons provided, we understand this is not the correct procedure. We therefore decided to cancel her accreditation and will investigate what are the reasons behind this," Santos said. "We have a medical team ... We cannot accept such kind of individual decisions." (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; editing by Jason Neely)