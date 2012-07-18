Olympics-Faster swimmers paddle like a duck, kick like a dolphin

(This is the fourth in a series of stories about the science
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, July 18 Olympic swimmers need to
ignore their intuition when it comes to the best ways to propel
themselves through the water to glory next week.
Scientists have made several discoveries about the mechanics
of swimming since the last summer Games four years ago, refuting
some seemingly obvious assumptions.
Take freestyle swimming. It seems that forming each hand
into a tight cup maximizes the force it exerts on the water,
while keeping the fingers apart produces a wimpier stroke.
Not so, explains Adrian Bejan, professor of mechanical
engineering at Duke University in Durham, N.C. Inspired by
animal locomotion, he and colleagues analyzed the force that
fingers and toes generate when pulled through the water.
When the digits are separated by between one-fifth and
two-fifths of their diameter, the force exerted is 50 percent
greater than when they are pressed together with no spaces in
between, Bejan and his team will report in an upcoming issue of
the Journal of Theoretical Biology.
The reason involves something called a boundary layer. When
fingers move through water, viscosity causes a thin stream of
fluid to stick to (and move with) them rather than flow between
them. As a result, slightly separating the fingers creates a
wider surface than keeping them close together. Just as a wider
oar pulls with greater force than a narrower one, so does a
wider hand.
The greater force pulls the swimmer both forward and, on the
down stroke, upward. The higher the body is above the water, the
faster forward it can go, since air resistance is less than
water resistance.
In addition, the higher you are, the faster forward you
fall. Since the swimmer's fall from above the water's surface
has a horizontal component as well as a vertical one, the
greater height achieved with a more powerful stroke translates
into greater forward velocity.
PADDLES OR PROPELLERS?
When it comes to arm positioning, coaches and swimmers spent
decades debating the best technique for freestyle and
backstroke. Conventional wisdom views the propeller-like
"sculling" motion as superior, but new studies show that a
paddle-like "deep catch" stroke is the quicker route to the
medals podium.
In the sculling stroke, the elbow of a freestyle swimmer is
raised high as the hand enters the water as vertically as
possible. The arm moves inward toward the body and then outward,
making an S shape.
"The arm stays bent, the hand enters the water in line with
the shoulder, and after moving to the center of the body it
moves out again," explained Rajat Mittal, professor of
mechanical engineering at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
Whether in a boat or a plane, a propeller also moves
perpendicular to the direction of motion - that is, right and
left. Perpendicular motion creates a lift force that pushes the
boat forward.
The sculling stroke was popularized in the 1960s by the late
James "Doc" Counsilman, an American Olympic and college swimming
coach who was among the first to apply science to the mechanics
of swimming. Counsilman reasoned that just as a propeller-driven
boat can move faster than a paddle boat by generating lift, so
the sculling stroke can produce lift that is more effective than
the paddle stroke, in which the swimmer simply drives the hand
into the water and pulls it back as hard as possible.
To see whether the sculling stroke deserved its popularity,
USA Swimming provided Mittal and his graduate student, Alfred
von Loebbecke, with underwater videos of America's elite
swimmers using either the sculling or paddle stroke. The
scientists used animation software to scan the swimmers' arms,
from which they created computer simulations.
From the simulations, the scientists determined the lift
forces and drag forces the swimmers' strokes produced. They
describe the findings in a paper scheduled for publication in
the Journal of Biomechanical Engineering.
Bottom line? "The deep catch stroke is more efficient and
effective than the sculling stroke," said Mittal. In the
backstroke, the deep catch stroke produced 18 percent more
thrust than the sculling stroke. How much extra speed a swimmer
can get from the extra thrust depends on factors such as a
swimmer's shape and technique.
That is not to say the sculling stroke should be retired.
Long-distance swimmers prefer it because it's easier to maintain
for long periods.
Sprinters, however, generally favour the deep catch stroke,
as can be seen in American Michael Phelps, who won a record
eight gold medals in Beijing. He employs a modified version,
keeping his elbow slightly bent as it pulls against the water.
The straighter the arm, the greater the shoulder strength
required to drag it back through the water. A slight elbow bend
conserves energy for a last-yards power sprint.
Mittal also analyzed the dolphin kick, performed at the
start and after each turn in the freestyle, backstroke,
butterfly and breast stroke.
Contrary to expectations that the largest leg muscles would
be the source of the kick's power, it turns out that 90 percent
of the thrust in a dolphin kick comes from the ankles and feet.
"The more you can make the lower part of your leg floppy like a
dolphin fluke, the better your thrust," Mittal said.
