Olympics-Spectator cheer for tweeting seat

LONDON Aug 3 A long-empty Games seat tweeted on Friday it had high hopes of occupation as spectators packed the Olympic stadium for the athletics. @OlympicSeat, or the Empty Seat, is a Twitter account set up on July 29 when complaints were mounting about the sight of unused seats at many events. The seat's profile says: "I feel nothing but emptiness."

On Friday, the seat tweeted: "Getting busy here this morning. Maybe today will be my day. I bet it isn't *sigh*".

The Twitter account has attracted thousands of followers with comments such as "Where did it all go wrong? They say it's the organisers' fault, but I blame myself".

London Games organisers said Olympic venues were at 92 percent of capacity on Thursday.