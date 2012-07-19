版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 19日 星期四 23:51 BJT

Olympics-Extra 1,200 troops put on standby

LONDON, July 19 Britain is to put an extra 1,200 troops on standby after private security firm G4S last week said it would be unable to provide its full quota of guards on time, the government said on Thursday.

"Ministers agreed today that there is no current need to deploy any additional troops," Secretary of State for Culture, Olympics, Media and Sport Jeremy Hunt said in a statement.

But he said as part of contingency plans, an additional 1,200 troops would be put on standby.

The number is in addition to the 3,500 troops drafted in last week to guard venues.

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐