Olympics-UK police vow no let-up in security as Games near end

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 10 British police vowed on Friday no
let up in vigilance at the Olympics with only three days to go,
saying their low visibility security had allowed visitors to
enjoy the spectacle while effectively protecting the world's
biggest sporting event.
Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Chris Allison,
the national Olympic security co-ordinator, added without
elaborating that any counter-terrorism action that had taken
place was part of "business as usual", suggesting it had not
been Olympics related.
"We recognise that we still have three days to go, three
very important and very busy days, and therefore we won't be
taking our eye off the ball," he told Reuters.
"The key for me is making sure that the Games pass off
safely and 10.8 million people have a fantastic time. And that's
what we are seeing at the moment...I've always said the focus
should be on the sport and that is where it is."
Asked if the risk of a terrorist attack actually rose
towards the end of the Games, he replied: "Potentially anything
could happen at any time, and that's been the position we have
taken throughout our planning and throughout our delivery."
Safety has been at the top of organisers' list of concerns
ever since four young British Islamists killed 52 people in
suicide bomb attacks in the capital the day after London was
awarded the games in 2005.
Last month Jonathan Evans, the head of the MI5 domestic
intelligence agency, warned that the Games presented an
attractive target.
Policing inside the Olympic park itself is unobtrusive, with
armed, uniformed police only visible at sensitive places such as
train stations.
Outside the park policing is more apparent. The security
operation, the biggest ever conducted in Britain in peacetime,
is now in full swing, involving all sections of the armed forces
from special services to the navy's biggest warship HMS Ocean
which is docked in the River Thames.
Policing Minister Nick Herbert, who with Allison was
visiting a premises in south London where police on Olympics
duties received their daily briefing before deploying, said
"collectively we are not going to let our guard down at any
point. There is an ever present risk in this country and that is
something we will have to be aware of."
"This has been a huge policing operation to ensure people
are kept safe at the Olympics. But the Games are not over.
And so it is important that operation is maintained and after
that there will be the Paralympics as well."
One concern of the authorities has been to prevent any
possibility of a "copycat" repeat of a 2010 attack that took
place in Uganda that killed 79 people watching the final of the
soccer World Cup, which was hosted by South Africa.
Asked if he was satisfied his police counterparts overseas
were protecting "British pub" type venues overseas, he replied:
"Yes we are working really closely with our colleagues. (UK)
Counter terrorism command clearly has good links across the
whole of Europe and the whole of the world and we are drawing on
that."
Allison indicated there had been no Olympics-related
terrorism-related arrests during the Games. He added: "The
counter-terrorism command have been undertaking their
investigations and they have where necessary been taking action
against people, but that is part of business as usual."
(Reporting by William Maclean; editing by Jason Neely;