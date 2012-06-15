INTERVIEW-Olympics-London a tough terrorist target - ex-minister

* Britain mounts largest peacetime security operation
By Ori Lewis
HERZLIYA, Israel, June 14 Any potential attacker
planning to threaten the Olympic Games that begin next month
will find London a "hard target" to penetrate, a former British
security minister has said.
Pauline Neville-Jones said all major global events were
attractive targets, but the fact Britain was under constant
potential threat had made it far more vigilant and prepared to
deal with lurking dangers.
"All big international events are potentially a target ... I
think that we have our own terrorist threat, it is one of the
things that actually makes us most experienced and most capable
of handling the situation, so I would say to anybody that thinks
the British Games might be a soft target: Think again, it's
going to be a pretty hard target."
The threat of attacks endures in Britain, seven years after
suicide bombers killed 52 people in London and the effort to
secure the Games, estimated to cost around $1 billion, is
Britain's largest-ever peacetime security operation.
As security and counter terrorism minister, Neville-Jones
reviewed security preparations for the London Olympics when
Prime Minister David Cameron's coalition government took office
in 2010. She stepped down last year.
"We intend to make it a hard target and we intend also to
make sure that if anything does happen that we are able to go
after it very fast and very effectively," she said in an
interview with Reuters near Tel Aviv on Wednesday.
SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS
Neville-Jones said a recent display of some of Britain's
military might on the River Thames near the Olympic site was a
necessary exercise to ensure that all echelons involved in
securing the Games would know how to act if the need arose.
"These exercises (are) ... one of the most important
features of the government's preparations ... so that we know
what they are doing, so that everyone knows who's in command,
who's in control, and what is expected of them."
The placing of anti-aircraft missiles on the rooftops of
residential buildings in the vicinity of the main Olympic venues
was also vital to secure the Games, Neville-Jones said.
"You have to site your batteries in places where they are
capable of actually being effective and it is very important to
control the airspace over London," she explained.
One of the most challenging issues for organisers was
facilitating a smooth passage through points of entry into
Britain and Neville-Jones said the probable departure of many
people after the Games on August 12 could be the most difficult.
Long lines of visitors forced to wait sometimes up to two
hours at Britain's airport border controls has caused anxiety in
the run-up to the Games, which start on July 27.
"There are special arrangements for the Olympic arrivals ...
so there will be separate channels but actually the real
challenge is not when people come in, because they all come in
on different days, it's actually when people go, because they
all do leave in a rush," she said.
Neville-Jones participated in a conference that reviewed
threats to the Olympics 40 years after 11 Israelis were killed
at the Munich Games in 1972 by Palestinian Black September
gunmen.
