Olympics-Moroccan Selsouli facing doping inquiry-IOC's Moutawakel

| LONDON, July 24
LONDON, July 24 Moroccan 1,500 metres runner
Mariem Alaoui Selsouli is facing a doping inquiry, International
Olympic Committee member Nawal El Moutawakel told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Selsouli, a silver medallist at the world indoor
championships this year, has already been banned once for doping
and would face a lifetime ban if she is found to have broken
anti-doping rules again.
"We would have liked if the information was more positive
because we counted on her a lot and at the moment I have no more
information," said Moroccan El Moutawakel, who was the first
Muslim woman to win an Olympic gold medal when she triumphed in
the 400m at the 1984 Games.
"The inquiry is ongoing but she had a lot of chances to
win," she said.
Selsouli, who set a world season's best of 3 minutes 56.15
seconds at a meeting in Paris earlier this month, was banned for
two years in 2009 for doping with EPO and was suspended for two
years.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)