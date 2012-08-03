版本:
Olympics-Men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol qualification - results

LONDON, Aug 3 Men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol
qualification - results.
    The top qualifiers were Russia's Alexei Klimov with 592.0
points, China's Ding Feng with 588.0 points and Cuba's Leuris
Pupo with 586.0 points.

    Results Table
 
1.   Alexei Klimov (Russia)            592.0 Q points 
2.   Ding Feng (China)                 588.0 Q        
3.   Leuris Pupo (Cuba)                586.0 Q        
4.   Vijay Kumar (India)               585.0 Q        
5.   Zhang Jian (China)                584.0 Q        
6.   Christian Reitz (Germany)         583.0 Q        
7.   Martin Podhrasky (Czech Republic) 583.0          
8.   Leonid Ekimov (Russia)            582.0          
9.   Martin Strnad (Czech Republic)    580.0          
10.  Kim Daeyoong (Korea)              579.0          
11.  Jorge Llames (Spain)              579.0          
12.  Roman Bondaruk (Ukraine)          579.0          
13.  Emil Milev (U.S.)                 578.0          
14.  Keith Sanderson (U.S.)            578.0          
15.  Jakkrit Panichpatikum (Thailand)  578.0          
16.  Ralf Schumann (Germany)           577.0          
17.  Afanasijs Kuzmins (Latvia)        569.0          
18.  David J Chapman (Australia)       559.0

