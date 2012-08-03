Olympics-Shooting-Martynov wins men's 50m rifle prone in record

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 3 Belarus collected their first gold
medal of the London Games on Friday when shooter Sergei Martynov
easily won the men's 50 metre prone rifle with a world record
score.
The 44-year-old, who serves in the air force at home, scored
705.5 to finish ahead of Belgium's Lionel Cox in second on 701.2
with Slovenia's Rajmond Debevec third on 701.
The mark bettered that of previous world record holder
Germany's Christian Klees, who scored 704.8 at the 1996 Atlanta
Games.
Martynov punched the air in delight after firing his 10th
and final shot of the final from the floor at the indoor range
at the Royal Artillery Barracks.
