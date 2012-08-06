Olympics-Shooting-Emmons edging closer to elusive gold

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 The wait for a three position gold
medal goes on for American rifle shooter Matthew Emmons, but the
man famed for losing the Olympic title after hitting the wrong
target in Athens is getting closer.
Emmons collected a bronze on Monday in the 50 metre three
position rifle on Monday to finally have something to show for
his efforts in the discipline he has proved highly proficient in
over the last three Games.
In second place before the final round at the Royal
Artillery Barracks, Emmons produced a worst of the day 7.6 as he
slipped from second to third behind winner and friend Niccolo
Campriani of Italy.
While many would be disappointed not to have shot closer to
the 10.9 maximum to have perhaps secured the silver, Emmons, who
overcame a bout of thyroid cancer two years ago, was simply
relieved after previous dramas.
At the 2008 Beijing Games he shot a final 4.4 when leading
to miss out on a medal. That followed his 2004 Athens Games
meltdown where he closed out by hitting a target in the
adjoining lane when set to clinch gold.
"I can't run away from it, that is what everyone talks about
so it is tough and really today I was just really, really
nervous and honestly, to just get the shot off cleanly, on the
target I was really happy," Emmons told reporters.
"Today was one of the hardest matches I have ever shot. I
had the weight of millions of people on my back, hoping that I
would win and also riding on that last shot. My knees were
really shaking before I picked that gun up."
Emmons, won gold at the 2004 Games in the 50m prone, had no
chance of blowing such an advantage in London as Campriani took
an eight point lead in to the final and kept a steady arm to
seal gold.
However, the battle for second proved as intense as any gold
medal shootoff.
Ahead of South Korean Kim Jong-hyun before the final shot in
the race for silver, Emmons brought gasps from the crowd as he
fired his disappointing score to leave the crowd desperately
trying to work out if he had blown it yet again.
"When I shot it I just said 'all you can do is do your very
best and just see where you end up' and when I shot it I knew it
was low and to the right, but it was on the target and it was
good enough.
"For me, any medal is good."
Having received a huge cheer after collecting his medal at
the indoor range, Emmons suffered another gaffe when the bronze
fell to the floor as he went to toss his bouquet of flowers to
the crowd.
While most would think they were cursed having experienced
so many Olympic disappointments, Emmons continues to look at the
positive that the Games have given him.
After his Athens Games blunder he was consoled by a shooter
from the Czech Republic called Katerina Kurkova, who he later
married.
She was on hand to congratulate him after he won his bronze.
"People have been doubting him the past four years," she
said.
"I admire him so much that he could overcome it and actually
hit the target because I don't think I would be able to myself."
"He had some people reminding him, some of them making fun
of Matt which was not nice. He had to overcome that and it was
hard.
"It made him sad that people remembered him more as a
failure than as a success. Don't forget he has two Olympic
medals already and made four finals.
"He is looking at 10 (in the final round) for Rio, the
monkey is off his back."
