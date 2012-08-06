Olympics-Shooting-Campriani wins 50m three position gold

LONDON Aug 6 Italian Niccolo Campriani thrashed
the field to win the men's 50 metre three position rifle event
at the London Games on Monday.
Campriani finished with a total of 1278.5 ahead of Kim
Jong-hyun of South Korea in second on 1272.5 with American
Matthew Emmons third on 1271.3.
The Italian puffed out his cheeks after he completed his
10th and final shot of the final before raising his hands into
the air at the Royal Artillery Barracks.
It was the Italian's second medal of the Games after he won
silver in the men's 10m air rifle.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston)