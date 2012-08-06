Olympics-Men's shooting 50m rifle 3 x 40 qualification - results

LONDON, Aug 6 The top qualifiers in the men's
shooting 50m rifle 3 x 40 on Monday were Niccolo Campriani of
Italy and Matthew Emmons of the United States.
1. Niccolo Campriani (Italy) 1180 Q points
2. Matthew Emmons (U.S.) 1172 Q
3. Cyril Graff (France) 1171 Q
4. Yury Shcherbatsevich (Belarus) 1171 Q
5. Kim Jonghyun (South Korea) 1171 Q
6. Zhu Qinan (China) 1170 Q
7. Ole Kristian Bryhn (Norway) 1169 Q
8. Peter Sidi (Hungary) 1168 Q
9. Han Jinseop (South Korea) 1168
10. Artur Ayvazyan (Ukraine) 1168
11. Marcel Buerge (Switzerland) 1168
12. Thomas Farnik (Austria) 1167
13. Valerian Sauveplane (France) 1167
14. Serhiy Kulish (Ukraine) 1166
15. Marco De Nicolo (Italy) 1165
16. Artem Khadjibekov (Russia) 1165
17. Vitali Bubnovich (Belarus) 1164
18. Denis Sokolov (Russia) 1164
19. Simon Beyeler (Switzerland) 1164
20. Gagan Narang (India) 1164
21. Maik Eckhardt (Germany) 1163
22. Are Hansen (Norway) 1163
23. Nemanja Mirosavljev (Serbia) 1162
24. Anton Rizov (Bulgaria) 1162
25. James Charles Huckle (Britain) 1162
26. Sanjeev Rajput (India) 1161
27. Rajmond Debevec (Slovenia) 1161
28. Peter Hellenbrand (Netherlands) 1160
29. Lan Xing (China) 1159
30. Jason Parker (U.S.) 1159