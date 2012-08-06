Olympics-Shooting-Cernogoraz wins men's trap for Croatia

LONDON Aug 6 Croatia's Giovanni Cernogoraz beat
Italy's Massimo Fabbrizi in a shootoff to win the men's trap on
Monday, the final shooting gold medal of the London Games.
Both men had finished locked on 146 targets out of 150 with
Cernogoraz seen in tears after ensuring a medal.
He regained his composure to pip Fabbrizi in the sudden
death decider and fell on his back in celebration after his
success.
Fehaid Aldeehani of Kuwait took bronze after he beat
Australian Michael Diamond in another shootoff after they tied
on 145.
Diamond had looked set for a rare Australian gold at the
London Games after he went perfect through the qualifying
sessions before he lost his way in the strengthening wind at the
Royal Artillery Barracks.
