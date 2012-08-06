Olympics-Men's shooting trap medal results

LONDON, Aug 6 Croatia's Giovanni Cernogoraz won
the Olympic gold medal in the men's shooting on Monday. Italy's
Massimo Fabbrizi won the silver and Kuwait's Fehaid Aldeehani
won the bronze.
Results Table
1. Giovanni Cernogoraz (Croatia) 146 points
2. Massimo Fabbrizi (Italy) 146
3. Fehaid Aldeehani (Kuwait) 145
4. Michael Diamond (Australia) 145
5. Jesus Serrano (Spain) 144
6. Anton Glasnovic (Croatia) 143
7. Bostjan Macek (Slovenia) 121
8. Giovanni Pellielo (Italy) 121
9. Maxim Kosarev (Russia) 121
10. Rashid Al-Athba (Qatar) 121
11. Karsten Bindrich (Germany) 121
12. Erik Varga (Slovakia) 121
13. Alexey Alipov (Russia) 120
14. David Kostelecky (Czech Republic) 120
15. Adam Vella (Australia) 119
16. Manavjit Singh Sandhu (India) 119
17. Andreas Scherhaufer (Austria) 119
18. Jiri Liptak (Czech Republic) 119
19. Stephane Clamens (France) 119
20. Sergio Pinero (Dominican Republic) 118
21. Edward Ling (Britain) 118
22. Ahmed Zaher (Egypt) 117
23. Glenn Kable (Fiji) 117
24. Oguzhan Tuezuen (Turkey) 117
25. Alberto Fernandez (Spain) 116
26. Talal Alrashidi (Kuwait) 116
27. Derek Burnett (Ireland) 116
28. Jean Pierre Brol Cardenas (Guatemala) 116
29. Danilo Caro Guarnieri (Colombia) 115
30. Du Yu (China) 112
31. Juan Carlos Perez (Bolivia) 110
32. Dhaher Alaryani(United Arab Emirates) 107
33. Joan Tomas Roca (Andorra) 103
34. Andrei Kavalenka (Belarus) 101