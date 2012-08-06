版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 7日 星期二 00:20 BJT

Olympics-Men's shooting trap medal results

LONDON, Aug 6 Croatia's Giovanni Cernogoraz won
the Olympic gold medal in the men's shooting on Monday. Italy's
Massimo Fabbrizi won the silver and Kuwait's Fehaid Aldeehani
won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.   Giovanni Cernogoraz (Croatia)         146 points 
 2.   Massimo Fabbrizi (Italy)              146        
 3.   Fehaid Aldeehani (Kuwait)             145        
 4.   Michael Diamond (Australia)           145        
 5.   Jesus Serrano (Spain)                 144        
 6.   Anton Glasnovic (Croatia)             143        
 7.   Bostjan Macek (Slovenia)              121        
 8.   Giovanni Pellielo (Italy)             121        
 9.   Maxim Kosarev (Russia)                121        
 10.  Rashid Al-Athba (Qatar)               121        
 11.  Karsten Bindrich (Germany)            121        
 12.  Erik Varga (Slovakia)                 121        
 13.  Alexey Alipov (Russia)                120        
 14.  David Kostelecky (Czech Republic)     120        
 15.  Adam Vella (Australia)                119        
 16.  Manavjit Singh Sandhu (India)         119        
 17.  Andreas Scherhaufer (Austria)         119        
 18.  Jiri Liptak (Czech Republic)          119        
 19.  Stephane Clamens (France)             119        
 20.  Sergio Pinero (Dominican Republic)    118        
 21.  Edward Ling (Britain)                 118        
 22.  Ahmed Zaher (Egypt)                   117        
 23.  Glenn Kable (Fiji)                    117        
 24.  Oguzhan Tuezuen (Turkey)              117        
 25.  Alberto Fernandez (Spain)             116        
 26.  Talal Alrashidi (Kuwait)              116        
 27.  Derek Burnett (Ireland)               116        
 28.  Jean Pierre Brol Cardenas (Guatemala) 116        
 29.  Danilo Caro Guarnieri (Colombia)      115        
 30.  Du Yu (China)                         112
 31.  Juan Carlos Perez (Bolivia)           110
 32.  Dhaher Alaryani(United Arab Emirates) 107
 33.  Joan Tomas Roca (Andorra)             103    
 34.  Andrei Kavalenka (Belarus)            101

