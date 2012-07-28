UPDATE 1-Olympics-Shooting-Al Hamad and mum-to-be steal the show

* Al Hamad becomes first female Qatari Olympian
* Pregnant shooter fails to qualify
* Rogge attends first gold medal final
(Updates after qualifying, adds details quotes)
By Patrick Johnston
LONDON, July 28 Shooter Bahia Al Hamad broke new
ground for Qatar by becomming the country's first female
Olympian when she finished 17th in the 10 metre air rifle
qualifying event at the London Games on Saturday.
The 20-year-old, dressed in a headscarf, showed no ill
affects from Friday night's opening ceremony when she carried
the flag of the tiny Gulf nation, but her efforts ended at the
first hurdle as she missed out on one of the eight places in the
final.
Al Hamad finished with a score of 395 out of 400 from her 40
shots with 397 proving the required mark to compete for the
first gold medal of the Games in a final which starts at 1000
GMT (1100 local time) on Saturday.
Swamped by requests for interviews the dimunitive shooter
appeared overawed by all the attention.
"Yes, I am very happy. I'm so proud," she told reporters
before fleeing the media scrum that surrounding her.
Qatar, along with Saudi Arabia and Brunei, were the only IOC
countries to have never sent a female competitor to the Olympics
but all have women participating in London.
Al Hamad, who received a wild card to take part, is not the
only woman competing for Qatar in London. Sprinter Noor Al-Malki
and swimmer Nada Arakji will represent the nation which failed
in a bid to host the 2020 Olympics but plans to try again for
2024.
Interest in the eight finalists at the Royal Artillery
Barracks was limited as Malaysia's Nur Suryani Mohamed Taibi,
who is eight months pregnant, stole the show.
Suryani said she had experienced three or four kicks during
the 75 minute qualifying session. She finished 34th with a total
of 392 from her 40 shots.
"I just breathed in and breathed out," she told reporters
when asked if the kicks from her unborn child had put her off.
"I told her to behave herself, let mummy shoot, don't move
so much. She always listens to me, luckily."
World number one Yi Siling of China and defending champion
Katerina Emmons of the Czech Republic were amongst the eight
women competing in the final which was attended by International
Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge.
