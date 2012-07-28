UPDATE 2-Olympics-Shooting-China's Yi wins first gold of London Games

(Adds quotes)

* Yi wins first gold of the London Olympics

* IOC President Rogge presents first medal

By Patrick Johnston

LONDON, July 28 Yi Siling of China hailed her life-changing moment as she took the honour of claiming the first gold medal of the London Olympics by winning the women's 10 metre air rifle at the Royal Artillery Barracks on Saturday.

Yi finished with a winning total of 502.9 points after 40 shots in the qualifying round and 10 in the eight-woman final.

Poland's Sylwia Bogacka, who led for the first half of the final, claimed silver with 502.2 after a costly 9.7 shot in the eighth round. Yu Dan of China won bronze with 501.5.

Yi, the world number one, smiled in delight as she scooped what is sure to be the first of many golds for China at the London Games.

"I feel very happy," Yi told reporters in between posing with her medal for photographers.

"For the first round and the last round I was very nervous and didn't know what I was doing.

"I think this is going to bring some changes to my life as well."

Among those in attendance was International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge, who clapped from his seat when Yi was confirmed the winner as Chinese dignitaries around him leapt to their feet in delight.

Rogge then presented Yi with her gold medal.

"Yes I did (enjoy the shooting) it was very well presented there is a lot of suspense, it is a matter of tenths of points," Rogge told reporters.

"The crowd was very knowledgeable and very supportive."

The IOC president is stepping down next year and will present his final gold medal in the role at the men's marathon.