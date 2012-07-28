UPDATE 3-Olympics-Shooting-China's Yi wins first gold of London Games

(Adds details, quotes)
LONDON, July 28 Yi Siling of China hailed her
life-changing moment after being presented with the first gold
medal of the London Olympics by IOC President Jacques Rogge
following her victory in the women's 10 metre air rifle on
Saturday.
Yi finished with a winning total of 502.9 points after 40
shots in the qualifying round and 10 in the eight-woman final at
the Royal Artillery Barracks.
Poland's Sylwia Bogacka, who led for most of the final,
claimed silver with a total of 502.2 after a costly 9.7 shot in
the eighth round. Yu Dan of China won bronze with a total of
501.5.
Yi, the world number one, smiled in delight as she scooped
what is sure to be the first of many golds for China at the
London Games.
"I feel very happy," Yi told reporters through an
interpreter in between posing with her medal for photographers.
"For the first round and the last round I was very nervous
and didn't know what I was doing.
"I think this is going to bring some changes to my life as
well."
Among the 2,000 spectators in attendance for the final was
International Olympic Committee President Rogge, who clapped
from his seat when Yi was confirmed the winner as Chinese
dignitaries around him leapt to their feet in delight.
"Yes I did (enjoy the shooting). It was very well presented
there is a lot of suspense, it is a matter of tenths of points,"
Rogge told reporters.
"The crowd was very knowledgeable and very supportive."
Rogge said he would be attending all 26 sports in London and
will present one more medal, at the men's marathon, the last he
will do in his role which he steps down from next year.
DIDN'T PREPARE
Enjoying an unusually high level of interest as the opening
medal event, both Yi and Bogacka showed their prowess in the
56-woman qualifying round where they eased through with a near
perfect 399 points out of a maximum 400 from 40 shots.
They were neck and neck after scoring 10.8 in the first
round of the final, where shooters fired at a target with a
maximum achievable score of 10.9.
Bogacka nudged ahead with a 10.3 in the second round after
Yi could only manage a 10 and the Pole maintained her lead
through five rounds with another 10.8.
Victory looked assured as Yi fell 0.7 points behind after
Bogacka fired a 10.5 in the seventh round with the duo way ahead
of the other six competitors, but nerves inevitably played a
part.
A poor 9.7 in the eighth round was capitalised on by the
23-year-old Chinese, who fired a scintillating 10.7 to turn a
0.3- point deficit into a 0.7 lead.
Yi then kept her composure to close out with 10.3 and 10.5
efforts to seal her first Olympic gold.
"I don't feel like a loser because I'm second," Bogacka told
reporters with a rueful smile.
"It happens sometimes," she said of the crucial eighth-round
shot. "I didn't prepare everything for this shot and that is the
reason why I shot nine."
Yi said she had been lucky to gain victory but her greater
consistency in the final, where her lowest score was 10, proved
the difference with Bogacka twice hitting nines.
For Yi it brought an end to a long wait for her moment to
shine after she became the first woman to qualify for the Games
in 2010 following her victory at the world championships.
Nine months in a training camp followed in preparation for
her first Olympics.
"I feel there has been a lot of pressure these last two
years," Yi said, after security had to step in to remove the
hoards of Chinese media who thronged her as she made her way to
the news conference.
"Now I got the gold medal for the Olympic Games I feel very
happy and very excited and... I feel the pressure has been
released."
