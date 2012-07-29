UPDATE 3-Olympics-Shooting-Record-breaking Rhode wins skeet gold

(Adds quotes)
* Rhode beats Olympic mark
* Another shooting medal for China
By Patrick Johnston
LONDON, July 29 Shooter Kim Rhode etched her
name into the annals of great American Olympians on Sunday when
she easily won the women's skeet gold medal to become the first
U.S. competitor to win individual medals in five consecutive
Games.
Rhode finished with a total of 99 hits, only missing one of
the 100 clays she shot at all day, ahead of Wei Ning of China on
91 with Slovakia's Danka Bartekova (90) taking bronze after a
shootoff with Marina Belikova of Russia.
"One got away but everyone misses one every now and again,"
a beaming Rhodes told reporters. "It has just been an incredible
journey and I couldn't be happier to bring home the gold."
The American's total bettered her previous shared Olympic
record of 93, which she set at the Beijing Games four years ago
en route to a silver medal after a three-way shootoff.
The medal will sit alongside her two golds she won in the
double trap at the 1996 Atlanta and 2004 Athens Games and the
bronze she picked up in Sydney 12 years ago in the now
discontinued discipline.
The world number one drew successful green dust after
shooting her first 50 orange clays in her opening two
qualification sessions on the outdoor range before missing her
only shot in the third and last session during the rain.
Despite thunder and lightning being heard throughout the day
at the Royal Artillery Barracks in south east London, the
weather held for the final which was watched again by another
capacity crowd at the shooting venue.
Rhode, 33, took a four-point lead over Bartekova into the
six-woman final where the Slovakian missed five clays, allowing
Wei to snatch silver as she did in Athens.
That meant another medal for China on the range to follow
the two golds won by Yi Siling in the 10 metre air rifle on
Saturday and Guo Wenjun in the 10m air pistol earlier on Sunday.
Wei was full of praise for the victor.
"I do not know her well but I like her style. I have a lot
of respect for her and I think she is amazing," the Chinese
shooter said.
Bartekova regained her composure to seal a bronze by edging
Russia's Belikova, who had qualified third for the final.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Mark Meadows and
Nigel Hunt)