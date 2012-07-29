UPDATE 1-Olympics-Shooting-Rhode in record books, more chapters to come

(Adds details throughout)
By Steve Keating
LONDON, July 29 Kim Rhode could finish her
shooting career as the greatest U.S. Olympian ever but it will
be one spent mostly in obscurity defending a sport she maintains
is misunderstood.
A gold medal victory in the women's skeet on Sunday put
Rhode into the record books as the first American to medal in
five consecutive Olympics, and at just 33 years old, competing
in a sport that has seen winners in their 60s, she could easily
take part in five more Games before putting away her shotgun.
With gold from London, Atlanta and Athens, a silver from
Beijing and a bronze in Sydney, Rhode may be entering Michael
Phelps-like territory but there will be no long lineup of
television appearances to schedule or massive endorsement deals
to be signed when she returns home.
"Shooting isn't like Phelps or (Michael) Jordan or
something, this is more of sport that you can, when you are at
the top level, make a living. But it is always a struggle,"
Rhode's father Richard told Reuters. "Shooting is an expensive
sport, every time you pull the trigger it costs you money."
Rhode practises every day firing between 500 and 1,000
rounds, each training session costing between $400 and $600.
Certainly Rhode did not waste any ammunition on Sunday,
hitting 99 of 100 targets, breaking the Olympic record and
equalling the world mark to win the gold in style.
"I don't think it has hit me yet but I'm sure it will, the
record and everything it represents," said Rhode, who will be
back on the range on Monday preparing for the trap event. "The
last few shots I was trying to keep myself from not crying.
"Every emotion hit me at once when I was out there."
BACKDROP OF TRAGEDY
Rhode's record-smashing day unfolded with guns again at the
centre of a polarizing debate in the United States after a
gunman opened fire at a movie theatre in the Denver suburb of
Aurora earlier this month, killing 12 and wounding 58.
Rhode, a poster girl for the powerful U.S. National Rifle
Association (NRA), has faced questions about guns, the people
who use them and the link to the Aurora shootings in almost
every interview since arriving in London.
"Shooting teaches responsibility, discipline, focus and this
is a sport. It's sad when those lines get blurred by someone who
was obviously disturbed," she said. "Hopefully we continue on a
positive path and teach others."
Richard Rhode introduced his wife Sharon to the sport
shortly after they were married, then did the same with his
young daughter.
Richard became and remains his daughter's coach, he and his
wife travelling the globe to every Olympics to cheer her on.
"We both shoot, my husband taught me to shoot when we were
married," said Sharon. "We go to the range like other people go
bowling and shoot skeet or trap. So Kim was just sort of born
into it."
Rhode was just 13 when she claimed her first world title and
three years later was the youngest member of the U.S. Olympic
team, taking gold at the 1996 Atlanta Summer Games.
Later that year she was named one of the Top 10 Sports
Phenoms by Time magazine.
"Her eye-hand coordination is very, very good," said
Richard. "Even as a child with video games or a computer, what
she sees she can make her hands do.
"She very focused and has very good eyesight too."
Rhode may not stick around as long as Swedish marksman Oscar
Swahn, the oldest person to win an Olympic medal when he took a
silver at the 1920 Antwerp Summer Games at 72, but she
definitely has Rio in her sights.
"I'm not looking at this as my last Olympics," said Rhode.
"I can go a very long time, that's the beauty of shooting.
"It's not a flash-in-the-pan type thing. I definitely don't
see an end in sight."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)