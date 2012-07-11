INTERVIEW-Olympics-Games remind F1 great Stewart of rare failure

| LONDON, July 11
LONDON, July 11 When triple Formula One world
champion Jackie Stewart thinks of the Olympics, it brings back
memories of the biggest disappointment of an otherwise glorious
sporting career.
It also raises the intriguing question of how motorsport
history might have been re-written had the eagle-eyed young
marksman, who would go on to become Britain's most successful
grand prix driver in terms of titles, been a shooting star at
the 1960 Games in Rome.
The Scot, now a sprightly 73 years old, had his Olympic
ticket as good as booked that year when he stepped up on his
21st birthday for the final day of the British Olympic trap
shooting trials.
Part of a four man British shooting team, he was competing
for one of two places in Olympic trap - "The Formula One of trap
shooting" - with clay targets moving at anything up to 130mph at
different angles and different heights.
He was in the form of his life, had won competitions around
Britain and was a racing certainty. At the key moment, however,
his timing deserted him and he suddenly found himself
struggling.
"Out of 200, I missed it by one target," Stewart recalled in
an interview with Reuters. "And that was the cumulative score.
So it was one target out of probably 1,000.
"I think it's the biggest disappointment of my sporting
life," added the Scot, the names and details of that day pouring
out and still as fresh in his mind as if they had happened
yesterday.
Stewart would go on to become one of the greats of Formula
One, winning a then-unprecedented 27 races from 99 starts and
most importantly surviving one of the deadliest eras of motor
racing.
He retired in 1973, after the death of French team mate
Francois Cevert at Watkins Glen in the U.S. Grand Prix and began
an equally successful career in business and then as owner of
his own race-winning Stewart team.
Champions Red Bull trace their lineage back to that same
team, sold to Ford and renamed Jaguar before being bought by
Austrian energy drink billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz.
Unthinkable nowadays, with the likes of Spain's double
champion Fernando Alonso starting go-karting at the age of five
or six, Stewart went seamlessly from clay pigeon shooting to
racing driver.
Profoundly dyslexic, and hating school, his prowess with a
gun had given him a sense of worth and achievement. It had
taught him discipline and how to carry himself.
"Shooting was my whole focus. I left school at 15, I had won
my first shooting competition at 14 and a half and then until I
was 23 my life was shooting." he said. "It was just my life.
"I was a total disaster at school. School was the unhappiest
and worst period of my life because I wasn't identified or
assessed. Nobody knew about dyslexia so you were just stupid,
dumb and thick.
"Sport saved my life, as it has a lot of people."
HUGE ADVANTAGE
Stewart, whose later sporting celebrity would bring him into
contact with 1960 Olympians like Muhammad Ali, hesitated when
asked how his career might have panned out had he gone to Rome.
His mother, as he relates in his autobiography "Winning is
Not Enough", never wanted him to go into car racing like his
older brother Jimmy. Throughout his entire F1 career, she never
once acknowledged what he did.
"It's a question I don't know the answer to," said Stewart.
"It wasn't the Olympics that ruined my enjoyment of shooting
and the satisfaction, because I went on that year to win most of
the championships I entered into.
"It was still something I knew I was good at but I was
furiously disappointed that I myself had let myself down. In
shooting, you can't blame the car, it wasn't any of the
cartridges and it certainly wasn't the gun.
"I think I exhausted my shooting window," he added.
In all sport, timing is everything and the hand/eye
coordination required is equally fundamental in motor racing. So
too is poise and balance.
What Stewart also learned in shooting were the life skills
that would stand him in good stead in Formula One and in his
later business career.
He had travelled widely, competing in European and world
championships at a time when overseas holidays were still a
rarity for much of the population. To help pay for it, he worked
in a garage.
Being away from home, in a competitive environment against
opponents often far more experienced and older than him, did not
faze him.
"I have always said that my shooting had a huge amount to do
with the success that I achieved in motor racing," said Stewart.
"By the time I had got there (F1), I had had the thrill of
victory and the agony of defeat with my Olympic experience.
"I started off with a huge advantage over almost any of the
other young ones coming along because I had been through all of
the absolute necessity for total focus, for commitment, the 'how
can I do this better and improve myself?'."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)