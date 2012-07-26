Olympics-Shooting-U.S. distance themselves from Batman killings

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 The United States Olympic
shooting team distanced themselves on Thursday from the Colorado
killings at a movie premiere last week, complaining their sport
was the victim of sweeping generalisation.
In their first news conference since arriving in London for
the Games, the team were inevitably asked about their thoughts
on the shootings where 12 people were killed and 58 wounded
after a gunman opened fire at a screening of the latest Batman
movie in the Denver suburb of Aurora last week.
Twice Olympic gold medallist Kim Rhode said she felt the
sport, which has been included in every Games bar two since the
first Athens event in 1896, was being unfairly targeted.
"We knew we were going to get asked questions on this... our
event as a sport is completely different from an isolated
incident as that," the 33-year-old told reporters at Olympic
Park on Thursday.
"That young man was obviously very disturbed and it is very
upsetting for us.
"Unfortunately the sad thing is our sport is very
generalised and that's a mistake that is made very often that
the lines get blurred with news and what is going on."
Rhode is competing in the women's skeet and women's trap and
is aiming to become the first American to win five Olympic
medals in five consecutive Games in an individual sport.
The Californian native who hunts and does a lot of public
speaking said it was down to her and the other 19 members of the
American Olympic team to educate during the Games.
"The sport actually teaches responsibility, discipline,
focus, respect, things about the outdoors and that is obviously
what our job is here at the Olympics.
"Teaching kids, youths and families about that so it's two
very separate things in my opinion and very sad that we get
generalised into that."
Bulgarian-born Emil Milev, who will be competing in the
men's rapid fire pistol, echoed his team mate's views.
"It is not the gun that kills it is the person that kills,"
the 1996 Atlanta Games silver medallist told reporters.
"He would find a way to do harm even if he wasn't able to
get his hands on firearm.
"Firearms used in general to do sports should not be
connected to a person like that."
