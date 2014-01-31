FACTBOX-Olympics-Skeleton at the Sochi Winter Games

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
Jan 31 Here are the main facts about skeleton at the Sochi Winter Olympics.
THE COMPETITION
There are only two gold medals to be won in skeleton. Each athlete completes a total of four runs with the winner having the lowest overall time.
If two athletes complete the competition in a tie, they are awarded the same place.
HISTORY
Skeleton has twice been included in the Winter Olympics in the country where it originated, at the Games in St. Moritz in 1928 and 1948.
However, skeleton was then dropped from the programme and not re-adopted as an Olympic discipline until the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City.
Amy Williams's victory in the women's event gave Britain its only medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics, as well as its first individual gold medallist since 1980.
THE VENUE
The Olympic track at the Sanki Sliding Centre winds its way across the northern slope of the Aibga Ridge with a finishing area located in Rzhanaya Polyana. The overall length of the track is 1,814 metres, 314 of which is taken up by the braking area.
There are 17 curves with a vertical drop of some 132m from top to bottom, with its highest point being located at 836m above sea level and its lowest point at 704m.
There are three negative slopes to slow competitors down - with safety as the primary concern following the death of Georgian luger Nodar Kumaritashvili during a training run at the 2010 Winter Olympics.
THE CONTENDERS
Latvian Martins Dukurs starts as hot favourite to go one better than his silver medal four years ago having dominated the sport since then - winning five successive World Cup titles.
His older brother Tomass is another leading contender along with American Matt Antoine and Russian Alexander Tretiakov.
Britons Lizzy Yarnold, the World Cup winner, and Shelley Rudman, the 2006 Games silver medallist, bid to emulate compatriot and now retired Williams in taking women's skeleton gold. American Noelle Pikus-Pace has gone toe-to-toe with Yarnold this season and has the form to take the title. (Compiled by Justin Palmer; Editing by Julien Pretot)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.