Olympics-Bhutan is happy to be one of smallest nations at Games

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Ask archer Sherab Zam from the
remote Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan about the highlight of her
Olympic experience and she has no doubts - meeting the queen.
Sherab was in the dining room of the athletes' village in
Olympic Park when Queen Elizabeth popped by, unannounced.
Her one team mate, shooter Kunzang Choden, was not there to
share the moment as she was competing for Bhutan, one of 11
countries from 204 nations at the 2012 Olympics with just two
athletes in their teams.
"I could not believe my eyes. The queen! I could never have
dreamt this could happen to me," Sherab, 28, told Reuters. "She
was so cute, waving at us. My family will be amazed."
Sherab will have to wait until she gets home to share the
experience with her mother who brought her up single-handed. Her
mother lives on farm in Kashithang in rural Bhutan without
Internet access and erratic telecommunications.
Until then Sherab and her team mate are relishing being at
London.
They entered on wild cards that are given to encourage
developing countries at the Olympics and uphold the Olympic
spirit that participation is more important than winning.
Bhutan has one of the smallest teams at London. The other 10
with only two athletes are East Timor, Sao Tome and Principe,
Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Gambia, Dominica, Sierra Leone,
the British Virgin Islands, Somalia, and Nauru.
YES, THE HAPPY COUNTRY
Sherab and Kunzang have got used to explaining several times
a day that Bhutan is a mountainous country wedged between India
and China with 700,000 people, and, yes, it is the country with
a happiness index used to measure its success.
The impoverished, largely Buddhist country is also known for
only opening up to foreigners in 1974 and banning television and
Internet access until 1999 amid concern that exposure to the
Western world would erode its traditional lifestyle and values.
"We are a small country but a happy one, and one of the
smallest at the Olympics. Lots of people know nothing about us
and have to look us up on a map," said Sherab with her trademark
smile.
A Reuters analysis found that Bhutan - where archery is the
national sport - is one of 82 nations that have never won a
medal at any Olympics. Many of these countries have a history of
war or poverty and have spent little on sport.
Bhutan, a country about the size of Switzerland, has
competed eight times at the Olympics, always on wild card
entries and always in archery. This was the first time it had a
shooter competing.
London did not end the medal drought for Bhutan. Sherab came
61st out of 64 in the women's individual archery. Kunzang came
56th out of 56 in the women's 10 metre air rifle.
Both knew they stood little chance against rivals from
well-funded nations with state-of-the-art equipment but they
were pleased with their performances and for the chance to
participate.
"I am not that good at archery but I love it. It was so good
to meet world ranking archers who are famous and to watch how
they do it. I have learnt a lot from them," said Sherab, who has
developed a liking for fish and chips since arriving in Britain.
Kunzang, 28, from the Bhutanese capital of Thimphu who is
coached by her husband, agreed.
"I really enjoyed it. Now we can see how hard we need to
work to be really good," she said.
Sherab, who took up archery seven years ago, said she hoped
that her participation at London would encourage other Bhutanese
to aim high, particularly the youth with rising unemployment and
discontent in Bhutan.
"When I grew up I never dreamt I would come to London, let
alone compete in an Olympics," said Sherab. "This just shows
that anything is possible. The Olympics is great for that."
(Editing by Alison Williams)