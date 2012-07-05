Olympics-Hulk named in Brazil soccer squad

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Rights groups praise IOC's revised Games contract
* IOC met with NGOs to revise host city contract (Updates with IOC president quotes)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 5 Porto striker Hulk was named as one of three permitted over-age players in a Brazil squad announced by coach Mano Menezes on Thursday for the London Olympics soccer tournament.
AC Milan's Thiago Silva and Real Madrid left back Marcelo were also selected, after defeats in internationals warmups last month against Mexico and Argentina highlighted Brazil's problems in finding decent defensive players under 23 years old.
Santos striker Neymar, 20, stands out as the 18-man squad's ace in the pack.
Brazil, seeking their first Olympic soccer gold medal, kick off against Egypt in Group C on July 26.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral (Santos), Neto (Fiorentina)
Defenders: Marcelo (Real Madrid), Rafael (Manchester United), Danilo (Porto), Alex Sandro (Porto), Thiago Silva (AC Milan), Juan (Inter Milan), Bruno Uvini (Sao Paulo)
Midfielders: Romulo (Vasco da Gama), Ganso (Santos), Oscar (Internacional), Sandro (Tottenham Hotspur), Lucas (Sao Paulo)
Forwards: Neymar (Santos), Alexandre Pato (AC Milan), Leandro Damiao (Internacional), Hulk (Porto). (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Rex Gowar in London; editing by Matt Barker)
* IOC met with NGOs to revise host city contract (Updates with IOC president quotes)
BERLIN, Feb 28 A new contract for future Olympic Games hosts that makes the protection of human rights a core requirement earned praise from rights groups on Tuesday who say preparations of major sports events lead to rights violations.
Feb 27 Olga Korbut, the gymnastics darling of the 1972 Munich Olympics who has apparently fallen on hard times, has sold off her Games medals and other trophies through a U.S. auction house.