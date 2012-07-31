Olympics-Blatter wants ban for Morganella in racism fight

| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Swiss player Michel Morganella,
expelled from the Olympics for tweeting an insulting message
about South Korea, should be banned, FIFA's Swiss president Sepp
Blatter said on Tuesday.
"I hope he has gone home," Blatter told reporters after
helping to launch a new FIFA initiative with Britain's Kick It
Out anti-racism campaign.
"It's embarrassing for the whole of the football family.
It's embarrassing for the Olympic Games and I support the fact
he has been sent home.
"The FA of Switerland has to deal with this case and then I
am sure it will be transmitted to us because it is an
international match and of course he should be banned."
Swiss team chief Gian Gilli said on Monday that Morganella
had "gravely insulted and violated" the dignity of South Korea
after his team's 2-1 defeat a day earlier.
Blatter, speaking at Wembley before Britain's women faced
Brazil in their final group match in the women's soccer
competition, pledged FIFA's full support to battle all forms of
racism in football and his sentiments were backed by English FA
chairman David Bernstein.
Bernstein was speaking a day after the FA charged Manchester
United defender Rio Ferdinand over a comment on Twitter which
referred to Chelsea's Ashley Cole as a "choc ice".
Bernstein said there would be "tough consequences" for all
types of poor behaviour in the future.
"We must continue to be tough as a regulatory body on
sanctioning and disciplining inappropriate behaviour," he said.
"Wherever possible we must bring incidents of discriminatory
abuse to charge and all participants must know the consequences
of their actions.
"This goes for the twittersphere as much as on the pitch, in
the stands and in the recuitment processes across football."
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)