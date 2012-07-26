WRAPUP2-Olympics-Soccer-Japan shock Spain, favourites Brazil win

* Japan stun Spain 1-0 with Otsu goal
* Favourites Brazil scrape past Egypt 3-2
* Hosts Britain denied by late equaliser
By Mike Collett
MANCHESTER, England, July 26 Japan produced the
first upset of the Olympic Games when they beat potential gold
medallists Spain 1-0 while favourites Brazil survived a scare
before beating Egypt 3-2 on the opening day of the men's soccer
competition on Thursday.
Hosts Britain, making their first appearance at the Games
for 52 years, were denied a win in front of a 72,000 crowd at
Old Trafford when Senegal scored a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw.
Uruguay, back in the Games after an 84-year absence, came
from behind to beat a lively United Arab Emirates side 2-1 in
the earlier game at Old Trafford.
On a day when all 16 teams were in action, there was also a
win for Belarus, playing in their first major international
tournament, beating New Zealand 1-0 at Coventry.
The real upset though was at Hampden Park where Japan
stunned Spain, looking to become the first country to hold the
World Cup, European crown and Olympic title at the same time.
The Spaniards finished the Group D match with 10 men after
midfielder Inigo Martinez was sent off just before halftime
having found no answer to Yuki Otsu's 34th minute goal.
Asked if this was Japan's best ever win coach Takashi
Sekizuka said: "We looked forward to the match very much and
showing how much we have to offer was the main point.
"Now we have to prepare for winning the games against
Morocco and Honduras but I am very pleased with the result
today."
Despite Spain's hopes of winning the title, Brazil are
favourites to take their first Olympic soccer gold.
They began with an ultimately nervy 3-2 win over Egypt in
Cardiff after goals from Rafael, Leandro Damiao and Neymar had
put them 3-0 ahead after only 30 minutes.
Egypt rallied in the second half with goals by Mohamed
Aboutrika and Mohamed Salah with 14 minutes to play.
Neymar, who scored from a header, told reporters: "We need
to improve, but it is always better to improve for the next
match after a win."
Britain, playing in the finals for the first time since Rome
1960 were held to a 1-1 draw by debutants Senegal at Old
Trafford after leading for more than an hour.
Craig Bellamy put them ahead in the 20th minute but Moussa
Konate equalised for Senegal eight minutes from time.
Uruguay, back at the Games for the first time since winning
the second of their two golds in 1928, preserved their record of
never losing in the Olympics, coming from behind to beat the
United Arab Emirates 2-1 in the opening match at Old Trafford.
ALWAYS BOOED
Substitute Nicolas Lodeiro scored Uruguay's winner while
captain Luis Suarez was booed every time he touched the ball by
a Manchester crowd unforgiving of the Liverpool player's racial
spat with United's Patrice Evra last season that earned him a
lengthy ban.
Suarez said: "This is just one more match. I'm used to
playing in stadiums where I'm booed. It doesn't worry me in the
least. They boo me at almost every stadium in England, it's
normal. I'd rather highlight the support from the Uruguayan
fans."
In Thursday's other matches, Morocco and Honduras drew 2-2
at Hampden while Mexico and South Korea finished 0-0 at St
James' Park, the venue for Switzerland's 1-1 draw with Gabon.
The Swiss finished with 10 men after defender Oliver Buff
was red carded for diving having earlier been booked.
Morocco also finished with 10 men after defender Zakarya
Bergdich was sent off 19 minutes from time against Honduras.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)