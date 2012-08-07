Olympics-Soccer-Imperious Brazil move step nearer soccer gold

MANCHESTER, England Aug 7 Brazil's dream of
winning an elusive Olympic soccer gold came a step closer to
reality on Tuesday when they beat South Korea 3-0 in a one-sided
semi-final at Old Trafford.
The victory sets them up for a title decider against Mexico
at Wembley on Saturday after Mexico beat Japan 3-1 in the
earlier semi-final in London.
Brazil, whose obsession with winning the Olympic gold is
unmatched by few other countries, won with two second-half goals
from Leandro Damiao, who is now the tournament's top scorer with
six goals, after a 38th minute opener from Romulo.
The pre-tournament favourites, who have been trying to win
the Olympic title without success for 60 years, have now won all
five games scoring three goals in each of them with a scoring
tally of 15-5.
South Korea caused them some problems at the start and had
an early claim for a penalty turned down when Juan Jesus's foot
clumsily connected with Ji Dong-won's face in the six-yard box,
but apart from a few chances from Ji, Korea never really
threatened.
They now face Japan in what is likely to be a lively battle
for the bronze medal in Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on Friday
(1845GMT) while Brazil will hope to fulfil their date with
destiny against Mexico on Saturday (1400GMT).
(Reporting by Mike Collett)