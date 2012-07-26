版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 27日 星期五 05:14 BJT

Britain and Senegal drew in Group A match

July 26    MANCHESTER, Jul 26 (Reuters) -
Britain drew with Senegal 1-1 at Old Trafford in Manchester in
match 8 of the Olympic men's soccer group A at the 2012 London
Games on Thursday.
Uruguay leads the Olympic men's soccer group A round with 3
points.
Senegal and Britain are second with 1 point.
Results Table
 
Britain              1 Senegal 1  
United Arab Emirates 1 Uruguay 2  
STANDINGS 
                         P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Uruguay              1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
2.  Senegal              1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
2=. Britain              1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
4.  United Arab Emirates 1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
SUNDAY, JULY 29 FIXTURES (GMT)
Senegal v Uruguay              (1600)  
Britain v United Arab Emirates (1845)  

 (Reporting By Maurice Tamman)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐