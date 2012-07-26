Britain and Senegal drew in Group A match

July 26 MANCHESTER, Jul 26 (Reuters) - Britain drew with Senegal 1-1 at Old Trafford in Manchester in match 8 of the Olympic men's soccer group A at the 2012 London Games on Thursday. Uruguay leads the Olympic men's soccer group A round with 3 points. Senegal and Britain are second with 1 point. Results Table Britain 1 Senegal 1 United Arab Emirates 1 Uruguay 2 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Uruguay 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2. Senegal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 2=. Britain 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4. United Arab Emirates 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 SUNDAY, JULY 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Senegal v Uruguay (1600) Britain v United Arab Emirates (1845) (Reporting By Maurice Tamman)