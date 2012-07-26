Britain and Senegal drew in Group A match

July 26 MANCHESTER, Jul 26 (Reuters) -
Britain drew with Senegal 1-1 at Old Trafford in Manchester in
match 8 of the Olympic men's soccer group A at the 2012 London
Games on Thursday.
Uruguay leads the Olympic men's soccer group A round with 3
points.
Senegal and Britain are second with 1 point.
Results Table
Britain 1 Senegal 1
United Arab Emirates 1 Uruguay 2
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Uruguay 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
2. Senegal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
2=. Britain 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
4. United Arab Emirates 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
SUNDAY, JULY 29 FIXTURES (GMT)
Senegal v Uruguay (1600)
Britain v United Arab Emirates (1845)
(Reporting By Maurice Tamman)