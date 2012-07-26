UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Late Senegal goal denies Britain victory

(Adds quotes, details)
By Mike Collett
MANCHESTER, England, July 26 Hosts Britain were
denied victory on their return to the Olympic Games after a
52-year absence when they were held to a 1-1 draw by debutants
Senegal in their opening Group A match at Old Trafford on
Thursday.
Britain looked to be heading for a win after Welsh veteran
Craig Bellamy, at 33 one of their over-age players, lashed home
after 20 minutes.
But Senegal, who rallied strongly after the break, equalised
in the 82nd minute when Moussa Konate timed his run perfectly to
stay onside and clip the ball past goalkeeper Jack Butland.
Britain almost stole all three points in the 88th minute
when Aaron Ramsey set up substitute Marvin Sordell but he shot
against the bar.
Britain coach Stuart Pearce told reporters afterwards: "On
reflection I would have to say a draw was probably a fair
result, although of course I would have preferred a win.
"However there was some very good elements of the game we
will build on for the next match against UAE on Sunday."
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, whose team faced some criticism
for their physical approach said: "African teams are not just
about physique because we also have tactical and technical
qualities. We are going to try and prove this at the Olympics."
Senegal's young team -- eight of the players in their squad
were developed at an academy founded by Senegalese-born former
France international Patrick Vieira -- could well make a mark on
this tournament.
While Senegal were making their Olympic debuts, Britain was
returning as hosts having been absent since the Rome Games of
1960 because of political differences involving Wales, Scotland
and Northern Ireland regarding their own independence within
FIFA.
But all that was forgotten as a near capacity crowd of
72,476 enjoyed a memorable night which began with Uruguay
beating the United Arab Emirates 2-1 in the group opener.
They were also close to witnessing a British win, but were
denied the chance despite an excellent performance from
Britain's other Welsh veteran, skipper Ryan Giggs.
OLDEST PLAYER
At 38 years and eight months old, and playing on his home
Manchester United ground, Giggs became the oldest outfield
soccer player ever to appear in the Olympic finals.
Giggs also had a hand in Bellamy's goal as the Senegal
defence failed to clear his free-kick. The ball fell to Bellamy
who scored with a fierce volley into the ground that flew up
past goalkeeper Ousmane Mane.
Britain, playing only their second match together since the
Olympics squad was announced, seemed far more settled from the
start than they were at any time during last week's warm-up
against Brazil in Middlesbrough which they lost 2-0.
However, they lacked bite in the second half and that was
always inviting danger against Senegal who had certainly not
come to make up the numbers.
They also went close to scoring more themselves, once when
Sadio Mane dinked the ball wide after goalkeeper Jack Butland
made a rare mistake and hit a weak clearance straight to him.
The second time was when Danny Rose headed an effort off the
line.
Britain next face the United Arab Emirates while Uruguay
play Senegal in another double-header at Wembley on Sunday.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)