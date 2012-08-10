Olympics-Soccer-South Korea take bronze after beating Japan

CARDIFF Aug 10 South Korea took their first
Olympic soccer medal with goals from Park Chu-young and skipper
Koo Ja-cheol that secured the bronze when they beat Asian rivals
Japan 2-0 on Friday.
The soccer tournament has been marked by massive crowds and
more than 56,000 watched a fiercely fought battle at the
Millennium Stadium between the two beaten semi-finalists,
settled by goals on either side of halftime.
The game also produced seven yellow cards, four for the
Koreans and three for Japan.
After weathering some early Japan pressure, Park put the
Koreans ahead when he powered through on goal and fired past
Japan keeper Shuichi Gonda at the near post after 38 minutes.
Japan came back strongly at the start of the second half but
did not take their opportunities and found themselves 2-0 down
when Koo doubled Korea's lead in the 57th minute.
Japan battled to the finish and thought they had pulled one
back three minutes from time when skipper Maya Yoshida headed in
a corner only for the referee to rule it out for a foul.
Saturday's final sees Brazil bid to win their first gold
against a Mexico side who are in the Olympic final for the first
time.
A win would give Mexico their first gold medal in soccer and
also their first gold from these London Games.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Jason Neely)