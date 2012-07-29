Olympics-Soccer-Superb Neymar steers Brazil through to last eight

| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 Gold medal favourites Brazil
became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals when
they came from behind to beat Belarus 3-1 at Old Trafford thanks
to an inspired performance from Neymar, who scored and made the
two other goals.
Brazil's victory, thanks to a header from Alexandre Pato, a
30 metre free-kick from Neymar and a brilliantly-taken third by
Oscar after being set up by a backheel from Neymar, meant Brazil
have six points from their opening two Group C matches and are
through to the knockout rounds.
However they had to come from behind after Brazilian-born
Renan Bardini headed Belarus in front after eight minutes.
In the other Group C match played earlier at Old Trafford in
Manchester, Egypt wasted plenty of chances in a 1-1 draw with
New Zealand which did neither team's chances of advancing much
good. Belarus, who are second, will qualify with a win over
Egypt on Wednesday.
Chris Wood put the Kiwis ahead after 17 minutes before
Mohamed Salah equalised after 40 minutes for his second goal of
the tournament. Egypt wasted chances in the second half and now
must beat Belarus themselves to have any chance of going
through.
New Zealand's Ryan Nelsen summed up the game by saying: "At
the end it was a case of you score, we score. Both teams needed
a win and it showed in the end. Both teams will be disappointed
by the result."
In other early action, Mexico beat Gabon 2-0 in Coventry
with two goals from substitute Giovani Dos Santos, who lives in
the Olympic city of London and plays for Tottenham Hotspur.
Mexico have four points in Group B and look set to advance
to the last eight, while their group opponents South Korea and
Switzerland were playing later.
Sunday's late matches included hosts Britain playing the
United Arab Emirates in front of an expected 80,000 crowd at
Wembley.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)