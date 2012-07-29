UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Brazil, Japan through, Uruguay stumble

(Adding later matches)
By Mike Collett
LONDON, July 29 Ten-man Senegal caused a huge
upset when they beat Uruguay 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday while
title favourites Brazil, inspired by the dazzling Neymar, swept
into the quarter-finals after coming
from behind to beat Belarus 3-1.
Japan, who stunned Spain 1-0 in their opener, also secured
their place in the last eight from Group D with a 1-0 win over
Morocco at Newcastle's St James' Park.
Uruguay, back in the Olympics for the first time since
winning their second successive soccer gold in 1928, had never
previously lost an Olympic match but found no answer to first
half goals from Moussa Konate even though Senegal played for 10
men for an hour after Abdoulaye Ba was sent off for hauling down
Uruguay's skipper Luis Suarez.
The result put Olympic debutants Senegal top of Group A with
four points, followed by Uruguay on three, at least until
Britain plays the United Arab Emirates at Wembley in an 1845 GMT
kickoff.
Senegal were worth their victory which makes a place in the
last eight alongside Brazil and Japan a real possibility.
Japan left it late to beat Morocco with Kensuke Nagai
scoring the winner in the 84th minute when he lofted the ball
over advancing goalkeeper Mohamed Amsif.
INSPIRED PERFORMANCE
Brazil became the first side to qualify for the next stage
thanks to their come-from-behind win against Belarus thanks to
an inspired performance from Neymar, who scored and made the two
other goals.
Brazil's victory, courtesy of a header from Alexandre Pato,
a 30 metre free-kick from Neymar and a brilliantly-taken third
by Oscar after being set up by a backheel from Neymar, meant
Brazil have six points from their opening two Group C matches.
Brazilian-born Renan Bardini headed Belarus in front after
eight minutes but although they lost they will go through if
they beat Egypt on Wednesday.
Egypt were in action in the other Group C match played
earlier at Old Trafford in Manchester and wasted plenty of
chances in a 1-1 draw with New Zealand which did neither team's
hopes of advancing much good.
Chris Wood put the Kiwis ahead after 17 minutes before
Mohamed Salah equalised after 40 minutes for his second goal of
the tournament.
In other early action, Mexico beat Gabon 2-0 in Coventry
with two goals from substitute Giovani Dos Santos, who lives in
the Olympic city of London and plays for Tottenham Hotspur.
Mexico have four points in Group B and look set to advance
to the last eight, probably with South Korea who beat
Switzerland 2-1 and also have four points.
Sunday's late matches included hosts Britain playing the
United Arab Emirates in front of an expected 80,000 crowd at
Wembley.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer and Nigel
Hunt)