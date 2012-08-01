Olympics-Soccer-Egypt complete recovery to reach last eight

| CARDIFF
CARDIFF Aug 1 Egypt, who endured a torrid start
to the competition when they trailed Brazil 3-0 in their opening
match, completed a remarkable recovery by reaching the
quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Belarus on Wednesday.
Gold medal favourites Brazil completed their perfect run of
three straight wins when they beat New Zealand 3-0 at St James'
Park in Newcastle.
Egypt, bedraggled and bewildered against Brazil at the
start, finished the match narrow 3-2 losers and inspired by that
fightback, finished the group phase in some style.
They created plenty of chances and picked up their first
point with a 1-1 draw against New Zealand on Saturday and
leapfrogged Belarus into second place in Group C in their last
match by beating them at Hampden Park, Glasgow.
Belarus just needed a draw to qualify but Egypt, who
finished second to Brazil with four points, will now face either
Japan, Honduras or Morocco in the quarter-finals at Old Trafford
on Saturday.
They won with goals from Mohamed Salah, substitute Marwan
Mohsen and Mohamed Aboutrika, whose third in the 78th minute
sealed the game. Andrei Voronkov scored a late consolation for
Belarus four minutes from time.
Brazil had their match against New Zealand wrapped up in the
first 30 minutes. Danilo and Leandro Damiao scored the first two
and Sandro added the third six minutes into the second half.
Those two matches opened the final round of group matches
with another six matches scheduled for later including hosts
Britain who take on Uruguay in Cardiff, with the Olympic hosts
needing just a draw to make sure of a place in the last eight.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)