Olympics-Soccer-Cardiff ready for its moment in Olympic spotlight

| CARDIFF, July 25
CARDIFF, July 25 From the giant set of Olympic
rings outside the City Hall to the Olympic flags flying high in
glorious sunshine on the ramparts of Cardiff Castle, the capital
of Wales was ready for its moment in the Olympic spotlight on
Wednesday.
The first competitive action of the London 2012 Games begins
at 1500GMT at the Millennium Stadium when the women's teams of
Britain and New Zealand play their opening group match, the
first of six games taking place on Wednesday, two days before
the opening ceremony.
"I can't believe it, I am actually selling Union Jacks at a
sporting festival in Cardiff," said Skip, whose temporary stall
was doing a lively trade in the shadow of the statue of one of
Wales' great heroes: Aneurin Bevan, the founder of Britain's
National Health Service.
Megan Phillips, a sprightly 88-year-old grandmother from
Swansea, decked almost entirely in red, white and blue and
drinking a can of Red Bull, said she remembered Cardiff hosting
the Empire Games in 1958, but, she said, "I think that these
Olympics are a little bit bigger than that aren't they ?"
Shop Rugby, which sells all kinds of rugby shirts in what is
still a country more in love with the oval ball game than the
round one, had a display of New Zealand rugby shirts in its
window.
Ed McDonaugh, a shopper from London looking at the display,
was unlikely to buy one.
Bizarrely sporting a T-Shirt with the slogan: "England: 1966
Heroes Forever" he said he had come to the game for its historic
value.
"Seeing a Britain team play in the Olympics is just so
remarkable," he said. "I'll be in Manchester tomorrow to see the
men play too."
Unlike days when the Millennium Stadium is hosting Wales
rugby internationals, or when it hosted the English FA Cup final
while Wembley was being rebuilt, Cardiff was not exactly heaving
with fans but had a rather genteel feel to it.
That did not stop one ticket-holder thoroughly enjoying the
occasion. "I just bought the official Olympic book for 4.99
(pounds, $7.75) in that bookshop round the corner," he said.
"Its normally on sale for 12.99 -- I'm not sure the bloke
who sold it to me knew the Games were on."
Among those who do know the Games are on are FIFA president
Sepp Blatter and Seb Coe, chairman of the London organising
committee, who arrived by helicopter in the morning.
($1 = 0.6441 British pounds)
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)