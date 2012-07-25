版本:
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 26日 星期四 04:32 BJT

Olympics-Brazil won the women's Football team group e match 4

July 25    CARDIFF, Jul 25 Brazil
beat Cameroon 5-0 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in match
4 of the Olympic women's Football team group e at the 2012
London Games on Wednesday.
Britain and Brazil lead the Olympic women's Football team group
e round with 3.
New Zealand and Cameroon are equal third with 0 after the most
recent match.
Results Table
 
Cameroon 0 Brazil      5  
Britain  1 New Zealand 0  
STANDINGS 
                P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Britain     1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
1=. Brazil      1 1 0 0 5 0 3   
3.  New Zealand 1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
3=. Cameroon    1 0 0 1 0 5 0   
SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
New Zealand v Brazil   (1330)  
Britain     v Cameroon (1615)  

 (Reporting By Maurice Tamman)

