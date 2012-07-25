Olympics-Brazil won the women's Football team group e match 4

July 25 CARDIFF, Jul 25 Brazil
beat Cameroon 5-0 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in match
4 of the Olympic women's Football team group e at the 2012
London Games on Wednesday.
Britain and Brazil lead the Olympic women's Football team group
e round with 3.
New Zealand and Cameroon are equal third with 0 after the most
recent match.
Results Table
Cameroon 0 Brazil 5
Britain 1 New Zealand 0
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Britain 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
1=. Brazil 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
3. New Zealand 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
3=. Cameroon 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
New Zealand v Brazil (1330)
Britain v Cameroon (1615)
(Reporting By Maurice Tamman)