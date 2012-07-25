Olympics-Sweden won the women's Football team group F match 5

COVENTRY, Jul 25 Sweden beat South Africa 4-1 at
the City of Coventry Stadium in Coventry in match 5 of the
Olympic women's Football group F at the 2012 London Games on
Wednesday.
Sweden leads the Olympic women's Football team group F round
with 3 points.
Japan is currently second with 3 and Canada is third with 0
points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Sweden 4 South Africa 1
Japan 2 Canada 1
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Sweden 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
2. Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3. Canada 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
4. South Africa 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
Japan v Sweden (1100)
Canada v South Africa (1345)
