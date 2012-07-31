Olympics-Soccer-Britain stun Brazil in front of record home crowd

| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Britain secured a remarkable 1-0
win over Olympic gold medal contenders Brazil at Wembley on
Tuesday in front of the biggest crowd to watch a women's soccer
match in the country.
The victory, thanks to Steph Houghton's brilliantly-taken
second minute goal, meant Britain finished top of the group
having won all three matches without conceding a goal and will
now face Canada in the quarter-finals at Coventry on Friday.
Brazil also qualified for the last eight and will play world
champions Japan in their last eight match in Cardiff on the same
evening.
Britain, who are also emerging as real medal contenders,
took the lead 90 seconds into the game when Brazil failed to
clear a corner and the ball eventually fell to Houghton, who
showed some superb skill to turn the defender and score from an
acute angle.
Left back Houghton also scored in the 1-0 win against New
Zealand in Britain's opening game and in the 3-0 win over
Cameroon.
Her goal against Brazil brought 70,584 fans to their feet -
a record crowd for a women's match in Britain, beating the old
record of 53,000 which was set at a women's club match 92 years
ago.
It was also only 6,000 shy of the Olympic record of 76,489
set when the United States beat China in the 1996 final.
The atmosphere in the stadium was totally different to the
usual one at either an England international or Cup Final and
was far more relaxed, with the crowd largely appreciating the
skills of both teams in a very sporting, Olympian manner.
And there was plenty to be impressed with as Brazil came
back looking for an equaliser and going close when Alex Scott
was forced to head against her own post after pressure from
Marta and Cristiane.
Britain though, were often quicker to the ball than Brazil
and should have doubled their lead after 56 minutes when
Francielle tripped Eni Aluko to concede a clear penalty.
But Kelly Smith's left-footed spot-kick was a poor one,
lacking pace and accuracy and Brazil keeper Andreia scrambled it
away down to her left.
