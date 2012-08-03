Olympics-Soccer-U.S. sink New Zealand to reach semis

NEWCASTLE, England Aug 3 Goals in each half
from Abby Wambach and Sydney Leroux fired the United States into
the semi-finals of the Olympic women's soccer tournament with a
2-0 win over New Zealand at St.James' Park on Friday.
The U.S., three-times Olympic champions, will next face the
winners of Friday's match between hosts Britain and Canada.
Wambach put the U.S. ahead in the 27th minute, sliding in at
the back post to convert a superb pass from Alex Morgan for her
fourth goal in as many games at the tournament.
The U.S. were well in charge of the game but it was not
until three minutes from the end that they made sure of victory
when substitute Leroux showed her pace and strength, bursting
into the area and firing home.
