Olympics-Soccer-Dominant U.S. beat North Korea 1-0 to top group

MANCHESTER, England, July 31 The United States
women's soccer team clinched top spot in Group G after Abby
Wambach's 25th minute goal gave them a 1-0 win over North Korea
and a 100 percent record at Old Trafford on Monday.
The three-time gold medal winners are on nine points, having
also beaten France and Colombia, and will play one of the two
third-placed teams in the quarter-finals, with their opponents
to be decided by results later on Monday.
The U.S. victory at Manchester United's stadium was far more
comfortable than the final scoreline suggests.
Pia Sundhage's team, who had already clinched a place in the
last eight, were rarely caused problems by a hard-working but
tactically negative North Korea team.
The Koreans, who finished third in Group G with three
points, must wait to see if they will progress as one of the two
third-placed teams with the best record.
The U.S. went close to opening the scoring in the fifth
minute when Wambach and Carli Lloyd linked up well to put in
Alex Morgan whose low shot was tipped around the post by North
Korea keeper O Chang-ran.
The influential Wambach continued to stretch the North
Korean defence and in the 15th minute she burst down the left
flank and slipped the ball inside to Morgan, who turned sharply
and fired a low shot against the post.
It was no surprise when that combination gave the Americans
the advantage, Morgan bringing down a long ball into the area
from Lloyd, turning well again and sliding a smart pass to
Wambach who made no mistake.
From then on it was 'game management' mode from the U.S.
while North Korea, who needed a draw to be sure of reaching the
quarter-finals, frantically sought a way back into the game
without ever throwing many players forward.
The North Koreans were reduced to 10 players in the 81st
minute when Choe Mi Gyong was sent off for a second yellow card
following a reckless challenge on Lauren Cheney.
The nearest North Korea came to getting a crucial equaliser
was four minutes from the end of regulation time when Choe
Un-Ju's long-range effort dipped just over Hope Solo's bar.
(Writing by Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris)