Olympics-Soccer-World champions Japan reach women's final

LONDON Aug 6 World champions Japan will meet
either reigning Olympic champions the United States or Canada in
the final of the women's soccer tournament after beating France
2-1 in a dramatic semi-final at Wembley on Monday.
The U.S., bidding for their third straight gold, face their
north American neighbours at Manchester United's Old Trafford
ground later on Monday (1845GMT).
Yuki Ogimi gave Japan the lead in front of a huge crowd of
61,482, when she scrambled the ball home after French keeper
Sarah Bouhaddi fumbled a long freekick from Japan skipper Aya
Miyama after 32 minutes.
Japan doubled their lead with a well-directed header from
Mizuho Sakaguchi in the 49th minute from another freekick but
France, who never stopped attacking, finally broke through in
the 76th minute with a brilliantly-executed volley from
substitute Eugenie Le Sommer to make it 2-1.
Three minutes later France had the chance to equalise with a
penalty but Elise Bussaglia fired wide.
France, who finished fourth in last year's World Cup, will
get the chance of an Olympic bronze in their first appearance in
the competition, when they face the losers of the other
semi-final at Coventry on Thursday.
