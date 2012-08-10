Olympics-Soccer-Japan's 'steel carnations' win hearts in defeat

| TOKYO
TOKYO Aug 10 Japanese soccer fans began their
Friday bleary-eyed, many having shed tears but most
philosophical, after the world champions were beaten 2-1 by the
United States in the women's Olympic soccer final in London.
As hundreds of supporters wearing Japan soccer shirts, faces
still painted in national red and white, rolled out of bars
around 6 a.m. local time, an impromptu party broke out on
Tokyo's iconic Shibuya "scramble" crossroads.
"Gold, silver - it doesn't matter. Japan were the best
team," 32-year-old chef Kensuke Arai told Reuters as revellers
danced in front of police and early commuters.
Japan's "Nadeshiko" team, named after a frilly pink
carnation, embodied the iron-willed spirit of a nation battling
to recover from disaster as they won last year's World Cup.
Having shocked the mighty U.S. on penalties in the Frankfurt
final, they were unlucky not to topple their powerful opponents
again in Thursday's Olympic showdown.
Twice rattling the crossbar and also having a strong penalty
claimed waved away, Japan were even described by U.S. coach Pia
Sundhage as the better team.
Japan's media, yet to reach print but crackling online,
praised their pint-sized warriors for their heart.
"Stand tall, silver medallists!" blazed the Nikkan Sports
newspaper, while the Sankei Sports ran the headline "Fierce
Fight", referring to Japan's refusal to accept defeat.
Tears of joy shed for their astonishing World Cup win in
July last year were tinged with sadness as Japan confronted the
aftermath of the deadly tsunami and a raging nuclear crisis.
There was no fairytale repeat, but Japan's players took
defeat on the chin as the Americans claimed a third successive
Olympic title.
"We wanted the gold, but no regrets," said Japan's world
player of the year Homare Sawa before the Olympic medal
ceremony, repeated on morning television shows.
Japanese fans, many setting off for work after a quick
shower and change of clothes, refused to blame the referee or
make excuses, and had nothing but praise for their beaten
heroines.
"You can't help but love them," 21-year-old student Yuria
Sato, who had almost screamed herself hoarse. "They never give
up. I was crying after the game but just so proud."
Succinctly summing up the mood of the Japan players, the
Mainichi newspaper said: "Every ounce spent: Tears and smiles."
Japan's petite musketeers, at an average height of 1.62m
standing seven cm shorter than the muscular Americans, at least
look set to fly home in style.
Japanese Olympic officials were accused of sex
discrimination before the Games for allowing the men's team to
fly in business class while the women had to make do with
premium economy.
"It was a fantastic game," said coach Norio Sasaki after
what could be his last game in charge.
"It was not the result we wanted but it's been an incredible
four years."
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)